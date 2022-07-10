Walker scores trifecta at Tennessee State Championships

July 14, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported sad news to its readers. Readers learned that “William Daniel Arnold, son of Daniel Arnold, deceased, was called from labor to reward July 9 at 8 o’clock A.M., after three weeks confinement from typhoid fever. His age was thirty four years. eight months. and eleven days. He was married to Miss Laura Campbell May 11, 1887. Not long after his marriage he joined the Brethren Church. From that time on he lived as a Christian. He was School Commissioner and Sunday School Superintendent of the Sunday School in the new school house when he gave the land and did so much to aid in building. Thus one so young and useful has been taken away and why we can not tell. God’s ways are not our ways, and He knows best. The writer has known him from his boyhood up, and like all of us, he made some mistakes, perfection is not attained in this life, but I can say of him what Shakespeare said of Brutus:”

