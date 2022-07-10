ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Walker scores trifecta at Tennessee State Championships

By Jeff Birchfield
Johnson City Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOUNTVILLE — Kevin Walker wasn’t about to let the heavy rain stop him at Sunday’s 38th annual Toyota of Kingsport Tennessee State Championships at Muddy Creek Raceway. The 52-year-old Kingsport rider, who is a postal worker in Johnson City, wasn’t concentrating on hauling the mail as much as keeping his yellow...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Johnson City Press

Blountville teen wins 64-car Mike Bos Shootout

BRISTOL — Tucker Brown defended the home turf with his win in the 64-car Mike Bos Chassis Craft Shootout late Monday night at Bristol Dragway. The 17-year-old from Blountville defeated Junior Dragster racers from all over the country to win the prestigious event. A regular competitor at Thunder Valley, Brown took home the $5,000 check for his efforts.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Doughboys rout Greeneville, move into second place

After a dreadful start to the season, the Johnson City Doughboys have regrouped. And Wednesday night they moved into second place in the West Division of the Appalachian League. Earning a 14-4 baseball win over Greeneville at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, Johnson City moved a half-game ahead of Elizabethton. The...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: July 14

July 14, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported sad news to its readers. Readers learned that “William Daniel Arnold, son of Daniel Arnold, deceased, was called from labor to reward July 9 at 8 o’clock A.M., after three weeks confinement from typhoid fever. His age was thirty four years. eight months. and eleven days. He was married to Miss Laura Campbell May 11, 1887. Not long after his marriage he joined the Brethren Church. From that time on he lived as a Christian. He was School Commissioner and Sunday School Superintendent of the Sunday School in the new school house when he gave the land and did so much to aid in building. Thus one so young and useful has been taken away and why we can not tell. God’s ways are not our ways, and He knows best. The writer has known him from his boyhood up, and like all of us, he made some mistakes, perfection is not attained in this life, but I can say of him what Shakespeare said of Brutus:”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Johnson, Doughboys roll past Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. — Belting a three-run homer in Johnson City’s nine-run sixth inning, Jared Johnson enjoyed a 3-for-4 night on Tuesday as the Doughboys roughed up Bristol 12-1 in Appalachian League Baseball activity. Johnson’s performance included a double and three runs. Jacob Bockenstedt (2-1) supplied plenty of strong...
BRISTOL, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
Mountain City, TN
City
Piney Flats, TN
City
Jonesborough, TN
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
North Carolina State
City
Kingsport, TN
State
Virginia State
Kingsport, TN
Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Bristol, TN
Johnson City, TN
Sports
City
Johnson City, TN
Johnson City Press

Trio of local boxers to compete in Golden Gloves

It’s an opportunity to shine on a big stage for a trio of local boxers. Ralph Lastrapes, Jordan Hensley and Kemper Johnson are scheduled to fight in the Southeast Region Golden Gloves championships July 23-24 in Homewood, Alabama. “For these guys, it’s going to be the biggest tournament of...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
nypressnews.com

20-year-old woman killed in tragic accident at Tennessee rodeo event

A 20-year-old Georgia woman was killed in a freak accident at a rodeo event in Tennessee last week. Breanna Chadwick, an aspiring elementary school teacher and Reinhardt University student, was airlifted to Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga after she was struck by a gate that a horse had run into at the Chatsworth Saddle Club during a “Parade of Wagons” performance, The Murray County Fire Department told the Dalton Daily Citizen.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Hunter T’s Chicken Shack to close Saturday

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A fried chicken business located across from the Tri-Cities Airport is closing down Saturday. Staff at Hunter T’s Chicken Shack, a drive-thru located in the 2300 block of Tennessee Route 75 in Blountville, Tennessee, told News Channel 11 that Friday would be the business’s last day of operation.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

Bristol, TN approves 170-home Fox Meadows expansion

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Despite opposition from many residents, the Bristol, Tennessee City Council moved forward with approving the necessary re-zonings and annexations for a 170-home expansion to the Fox Meadows neighborhood. The council voted unanimously on second reading to re-zone two adjoined properties neighboring Fox Meadows. Developer Ardent Property Group expressed to the council […]
BRISTOL, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Ball
Johnson City Press

West-leading Axmen blank East-leading Sock Puppets

KINGSPORT — Game 1 goes to the Axmen. Kingsport scored five runs in the seventh inning to highlight a 7-0 Appalachian League baseball win over the Burlington Sock Puppets on Monday at Hunter Wright Stadium. Kingsport (23-9) and Burlington (25-9) lead the West and East divisions. Their two-game series...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Rhythm returns to Riverview for Fun Fest

KINGSPORT — The Rhythm returns to Riverview on Monday as part of Fun Fest 2022. The event is the largest concert gathering at the beginning of Fun Fest, with the key word at any Fun Fest event being “fun.”. “Fun Fest was created 42 years ago for the...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Doughboys let it get away in late innings

BRISTOL, Va. — Johnson City and Bristol ping-ponged with the lead all night Monday before the homestanding State Liners emerged with an 8-5 Appalachian League win at Boyce Cox Field. Bristol shut down the Doughboys over the final three innings after assuming a 6-5 lead with a two-run sixth...
BRISTOL, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Mountain Biking#Trifecta#Race Today#Ktm
Johnson City Press

Patti Anne Treadway

ELIZABETHTON - Patti Anne Treadway, of Elizabethton, passed away at the age of 69, on July 8, 2022, at Ivy Hall Nursing Home in Elizabethton, TN. A native of Elizabethton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Randolph "Joe" and Patricia Taylor "Pat" Treadway. Patti earned her bachelor’s degree from Eastern Kentucky University in 1975 with a major in Interior Design and her Master of Arts degree in Teaching from East Tennessee State University in 1980.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Tennessee cracking down on speeding in 5-state operation

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee is one of five states in the Southeast that will participate in an effort to reduce speeding during the summer. A release from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office states Operation Southern Slow Down will run from July 18-24 in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee. The campaign was […]
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Shortage of referees leaves TSSAA officials with many questions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - High school football practice has just begun here in East Tennessee. That means teams all over are beginning their championship run; however, there is one major issue. There’s a referee shortage. This shortage has left TSSAA officials with many questions, such as which games to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Johnson City Press

Junior Dragsters invade Bristol Dragway for week of racing

BRISTOL — More than 300 youth ages 6-17 were racing at Bristol Dragway on Monday with the number expected to grow to more than 400 once competition in the NHRA Junior Dragster Eastern Conference Finals officially begins Thursday. Junior dragsters have proven over the years to be a great...
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Rogersville Middle School Beta Club places in national competition

ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville Middle School Beta Club placed 10th in the nation at the National Junior Beta Club Convention in the project proposal event. The eight beta club members participated in three days of competition at the convention, which took place from June 27-29 in Nashville. The club...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Nearest Green Distillery unearths the story of a slave and the birth of Tennessee whiskey

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — About an hour drive south of Nashville, there’s a distillery that aims to bring truth to a long history of Tennessee whiskey making. Nearest Green Distillery sits on 323 acres of property in Shelbyville. The Black-owned company is led by CEO Fawn Weaver, who helped unearth the story of Nathan “Nearest” Green—a former slave who taught Jack Daniel everything he knew about distilling whiskey.
SHELBYVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy