Coroner identifies 32-year-old Pueblo woman as victim of Lake Pueblo boating accident

Pueblo County Coroner

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday night, the Pueblo County Coroner released the identity of the woman who died in Saturday's boating accident.

The coroner releasing that 32-year-old Arley Rodriguez-Lopez died of injuries sustained while boating. Her exact cause of death is still unclear. The coroner also reported that her next of kin has been notified.

The woman's death marks the sixth person to die at Lake Pueblo since Memorial Day. It's also the second person to die this week after a body was recovered from the lake on Thursday.

If this death is confirmed to be a drowning, it appears this would be the 24th drowning in Colorado this year. CPW said the record number of drownings was in 2020 with 34.