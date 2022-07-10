ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeopardy! fans slam host Mayim Bialik after she accepts player’s response despite ERROR & claim ‘rules aren’t enforced’

By Darian Lusk
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

JEOPARDY! fans have slammed host Mayim Bialik for allowing a player's error on Friday.

After spotting the mistake, many claimed the "rules aren't being enforced."

Jeopardy! fans slammed host Mayim Bialik for accepting a player's incorrect response Credit: ABC
Contestant Brian Ahern did not answer in the form of a question during a round where it's officially required Credit: ABC

During the episode that aired on July 8th, Mayim, 46, allowed a response that wasn't fully correct.

The clue during Double Jeopardy read: "Baby, I've asked you not to ruin plot points for me (unless you give me this seven-letter alert)."

Contestant Brian Ahern - who had won the night before - buzzed in with: "Spoiler."

Mayim replied, "Yes" but Brian did not say "What is."

The judges did not intervene, however, and he was given the $400 despite not framing his answer in the form of a question.

According to Jeopardy's website, "If a contestant forgets their phrasing in the Double Jeopardy! round, during Final Jeopardy! or for any Daily Double clue, they will be ruled incorrect."

Fans were furious, especially since it was during a round where the full phrasing is unwaveringly required - and they rolled back the tape.

Indeed it was not included, making it technically incorrect and "rule-breaking."

A Facebook user wrote, screen-capturing the moment - scoring 100 likes and 100-plus comments: "On Friday's episode Brian answered this question. He did not say it in the form of a question. Anyone else catch it?

"He simply said: spoiler. When he should have said: What is spoiler?"

The fan continued: "The judges didn’t catch it. This was the Double Jeopardy round where this sort of thing is a penalty."

Another Facebooker replied, "Yes I noticed. I thought those were the rules! Alex [Trebek] wouldn’t allow this nonsense."

A third accused: "You are exactly right! It’s beginning to be error after error after error!"

A fourth wrote, "I too ran it back. No question asked, just the answer."

WHAT IS: INCONSISTENT

Although Brian was bested on Friday by new champ Robert Won - there seems to be an issue with consistency.

Mayim has shut down players who didn't say "What Is" this month, even emphasizing that it was "needed" in Double Jeopardy - but also allowed it.

One clue given read: “Celebrity ‘Jeopardy!’ pitted Lloyd Bridges III (aka Beau) against Coy Perry III (aka Luke), Dylan McKay on this Fox drama.”

Then- reigning champ Yungsheng answered: “What is 90210?”

Mayim accepted that response, though the full title wasn’t given, even adding it in for him, saying: “Yes, Beverly Hills, 90210.”

During Monday’s episode, a contestant named Eleanor was given the clue: “A memorable 2018 photo showed this president’s flag-draped casket, with his service dog Sully beside it.”

She answered simply: “Who is Bush?”

To which Mayim replied: “Yes, George H. W. Bush.”

While only George H. W. Bush has passed, and George W. Bush is still alive, fans were upset that Mayim didn’t ask Eleanor to be more specific.

Mayim has also recently issued multiple score corrections after misruling on responses and saying "No" too soon.

One correction - last month, five-plus games had them - "ruined" a contestant's momentum, fans accused.

She's now allowed partial responses in the regular round and Double Jeopardy.

HOST LIKELY

Ken Jennings and Mayim began filling in for the legendary Alex Trebek after his tragic 2020 passing and a fleet of Season 37 celebrity guest hosts, including now-disgraced Mike Richards.

The show's ratings nearly doubled to 9.7M viewers when Ken made his first appearance.

When Mayim took over her hosting duties the headcount dropped to 5.9 million viewers during a college championship and indeed, she hasn't bested Ken's ratings since during Season 38.

Ken's last game was in early May.

Since then, Mayim faced fan fury when a player's signature was ruled too sloppy in FJ though she had seemingly written "Harriet Tubman."

And - though not the actress-turned host's fault - there was ironically a typo in Final Jeopardy just days after the spelling snub which couldn't have come at a worse time.

She also recently made an off-color joke about marijuana.

The permanent hosting decision is still on the board and is said to be sealed by the end of Season 38 this month.

One possibility that has been implied by execs is that the actress could simply host spinoffs soon, perhaps with Buzzy Cohen.

Ken is returning on July 18th to finish out the season and he's already revealed he's begun taping Season 39.

Viewers ripped Mayim for allowing a player to break a rule responding to this clue in Double Jeopardy Credit: ABC
Brian said 'Spoiler' but did not say 'What Is: Spoiler' which is required
Fans were furious by this and are missing Ken Jennings, returning July 18th Credit: ABC

Comments / 62

Bob Smith
3d ago

She may have messed up but the bigger mess up is all the judges/producers talking into her ear who didn't correct the situation.

Reply(2)
21
LoriCMfan
3d ago

She has an earpiece. So, not all her fault! I like Mayim. I give her credit! She has some very big shoes to fill!

Reply
25
Megadon
3d ago

Since I have stopped watching this program I can't actually comment on it. However it is a shame to see what is happening to a once great program.

Reply
9
