Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland became the new AEW World Tag Team Champions in the main event of this week's AEW Dynamite. Shortly after the show ended, but before the AEW Rampage taping could begin, Lee took the microphone and cut a promo for the fans in Savannah, Georgia, telling them that he recently learned his close friend had been diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer. Lee had previously hinted something was wrong by tweeting out on Tuesday, "Got some very much less than stellar news today....No matter the results, tomorrow's match belongs to my two brothers. It's all I can do until I return. Love you boys."

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO