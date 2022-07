An earthquake shook the San Bernardino County area right in the middle of lunchtime Thursday.The magnitude-3.3 quake struck at 12:30 p.m., about 6 miles east-northeast of Lytle Creek, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.The lunchtime quake follows a pair of similar-sized temblors that struck near the Salton Sea just before noon.This is a developing news story. More information will be added as it comes in.

