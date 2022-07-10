ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson, NC

Wilson man charged with first degree murder in shooting: police

By Chloe Rafferty
WNCT
 3 days ago

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Wilson police say a man has been arrested and charged after shooting and killing another man early Saturday morning.

22-year-old Jyrel N. Briggs, of Wilson, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Dagwhan T. Bowens, also of Wilson.

At about 4:03 a.m., officers were called to a hospital in response to a person who had been shot.

When they arrived, they report finding Bowens with several gunshot wounds.

They say Bowens died as a result of his injuries.

Investigators then headed to the area of 700 Viola St., where they heard the shooting happened. They secured the area as a crime scene.

Briggs received no bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

Comments / 3

Jerry Allen
3d ago

folks these days have no regard for human life. If NC would exacute the killers the same day they are convicted you would see a huge decrease in Murders for our state.

cbs17

3 brothers arrested in connection to Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN)—Three brothers have been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured two people, according to police. Police said they received reports of gunfire on Wednesday around 1 p.m. in the 2500 block of Hunter Hill Road. Officers said before they arrived, everyone had left the...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL News

Brothers charged in Rocky Mount shooting

Rocky Mount, N.C. — Three brothers are charged in a Rocky Mount shooting that left two people injured on Wednesday. Jermel Lynch, 33, was charged with two counts of attempted murder. Myron Lynch,28, and Daquan Lynch, 23, were each charged with two counts of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle and assault with a deadly weapon.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WNCT

Second person charged in New Bern shooting

NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – The New Bern Police Department has arrested another individual in relation to the courthouse shooting that occurred Tuesday morning. Police arrested and charged Da Jhanae Ty Ki Bryant, 22 of Vanceboro, with one count of accessory after the fact for first-degree homicide, and one count of accessory after the fact […]
NEW BERN, NC
cbs17

Rocky Mount man charged with selling guns that were stolen, missing serial numbers, feds say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount man who police say illegally sold eight guns — including some that were stolen — was arrested on firearms charges, authorities said. The U.S. Department of Justice said Antonio Joseph Santos, 49, was arrested Thursday on charges of dealing firearms without a federal license and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. He faces up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted, prosecutors said.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
wunc.org

James Richardson and 'The Shooter in the Video'

On June 30, 2009, in Greenville, N.C., two men were shot and killed outside a nightclub. Murder charges against James Richardson relied heavily on a surveillance video. But evidence that has come to light since then casts doubt on his conviction.
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

2 injured in downtown Rocky Mount shooting: police

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police are investigating a shooting they say happened at a home in a downtown neighborhood Tuesday night. At about 9:55 p.m., officers were called to the 600 block of Buena Vista Ave. On their way to the scene, they say they were...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL

Four inmates charged with assault on detention officer at Wake jail

Raleigh, N.C. — Four inmates are charged with an unprovoked attack on a detention officer inside the Wake County jail on Monday. Deputies charged Jeffrey Ward, 31, Shabar Marshall, 25, Deondray Williams, 33, and Stanley Scarboro, 41, each with one count of assaulting physically injuring a detention officer and one count of conspiracy to assault.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Woman, man shot inside Durham Waffle House

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)–Two people were shot inside a Waffle House in Durham, according to police. This happened before 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 3500 block of Hillsborough Road. Officers said, when they arrived, they found a woman and a man who had been shot. Both victims were taken to...
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

29 Year-Old Woman Reported Missing

CLINTON – The Sampson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Jodie Nicole Powell, age 29, of Clinton. Powell is a white female, 5 foot 6, 120 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. She has a “Hello Kitty” tattoo on her lower back, a red heart tattoo on her left cheek, a black rose tattoo on her chest, a machine gun tattoo on her left leg, and “Katie” and “Kassadie” tattoos on her forearms. She also has nose, lip, and eyebrow piercings.
CLINTON, NC
WITN

Martin Co. man charged with insurance fraud

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Martin County man has been charged with insurance fraud after special agents say he filed a false insurance claim on his car. The North Carolina Department of Insurance says that in addition to the insurance fraud charge, 22-year-old James Hoggard, Jr., of Hassell was charged with attempting to obtain property by false pretense, which are both felonies, and misdemeanor making a false report to police.
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT 9 On Your Side

