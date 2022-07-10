Wilson man charged with first degree murder in shooting: police
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Wilson police say a man has been arrested and charged after shooting and killing another man early Saturday morning.
22-year-old Jyrel N. Briggs, of Wilson, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Dagwhan T. Bowens, also of Wilson.
At about 4:03 a.m., officers were called to a hospital in response to a person who had been shot.
When they arrived, they report finding Bowens with several gunshot wounds.
They say Bowens died as a result of his injuries.
Investigators then headed to the area of 700 Viola St., where they heard the shooting happened. They secured the area as a crime scene.
Briggs received no bond.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.
