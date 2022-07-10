ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Georgia’s Austin Hill wins NASCAR Xfinity race in Atlanta

By Courtney Martinez, WSBTV.com
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ICaMb_0gb19Edy00
NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 HAMPTON, GEORGIA - JULY 09: Austin Hill, driver of the #21 Bennett Transportation and Logistics Chevrolet, and crew celebrate with champagne in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on July 09, 2022 in Hampton, Georgia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) (Jared C Tilton/Getty Images)

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — Georgia native Austin Hill claimed his second NASCAR Xfinity win of the season, leading an eight-car train across the line at Atlanta Motor Speedway to set off a raucous celebration in front of the home folks Saturday.

The 28-year-old Xfinity rookie is from Winston, a small town about an hour’s drive from the high-banked track that he considers home.

After a pair of runner-up Truck Series finishes at Atlanta in 2020 and ‘21, and another second-place showing behind Ty Gibbs in the track’s spring Xfinity race, Hill finally crossed the line first at the 1.54-mile trioval.

Morning storms wiped out qualifying and practice, but Hill saw plenty of blue skies when he climbed out his No. 21 Chevy in front of the main grandstand.

“I just won in Atlanta,” said Hill, who also won the season-opening Xfinity race at Daytona. “That’s so special. I’ve been trying to win here for a long time. I’ve finished second here three times in a row.”

Hill overcame a radio problem that prevented him from communicating with his crew. He changed out helmets just before the green flag, to no avail, so he had to get by with hand signals when he wanted to make adjustments

“He did a great job, and his spotter did a great job,” car owner Richard Childress said.

Hill was trailed by a pack of seven cars — all within a second of the lead — on a frenzied final run. But he never gave up the top spot, pulling away just a bit on the final lap as challengers jockeyed for position behind him.

“It was a rocket ship all day,” Hill said of his car. “I just needed to stay out front and control the runs.”

The winner crossed the line 0.111 seconds ahead of Josh Berry. Ryan Truex, Cup regular Tyler Reddick and Daniel Hemric rounded out the top five.

After Berry won the opening 40-lap stage, Hill signaled his strength by crossing the first at the 80-lap mark — the first stage win of his Xfinity career.

Gibbs came in with a series-high four victories on the season. He started from the pole and was running strong, only to have his day end after 93 laps when a push from Riley Herbst sent him slamming into the outside wall.

The No. 54 Toyota wobbled to the pits with suspension damage, leaving Gibbs with a 35th-place finish that matched his worst of the season.

It was just the second time in 17 races that he’s placed outside the top 20.

“It was hard racing and just came home on the wrong side of it,” said Gibbs, toning down the aggressive, outspoken approach that put him at odds with several drivers early in the season.

Nineteen-year-old Sam Mayer, the highest-ranked driver without an Xfinity win, cost himself a shot at victory lane when he foolishly clipped Jeffrey Earnhardt trying to squeeze into a line of cars in the outside lane.

It was the sort of youthful blunder that plagued Mayer a year ago.

“I thought it was going to be good,” he said. “It wasn’t. That’s my mistake. I’ve got to calm down and get my act together.”

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Explore Atlanta

7 Secrets about Living in Alpharetta, Georgia

If you're thinking about living in Atlanta's suburbs and want to learn more about the best city to live in Georgia, check out this week's content as we spotlight some great things about Alpharetta, GA. In this article, you'll learn the 7 things about living in Alpharetta that you may not know.
ATLANTA, GA
munaluchi

Black Tie Formal Affair in Atlanta, Georgia

This black-tie formal wedding in Atlanta has luxurious lavender and white decor, romantic details, and an extravagant ballroom reception. DeAndrea and Willie’s love story began at work in the summer of 2015. The pair’s professional relationship gradually evolved into something much more special and by October the same year, they were officially a couple! Separated in 2016 due to job locations, they persevered in spite of the distance and finally reunited in 2019 in the Bay Area. Then, on Labor Day Weekend 2020, Willie took DeAndrea to the beach and asked her to be his wife. Of course, she said yes!
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Winston, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Hampton, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
thefamilyvacationguide.com

How Long is the Flight from Atlanta to Miami?

Whether traveling to Miami from Atlanta for business or pleasure, it’s a good idea to know a little about the flight because there are various carriers, flights, and prices to consider. Learning more about the flight makes it easier to plan your trip. After all, you don’t want to...
MIAMI, FL
saportareport.com

No Address in Georgia: Not Just Atlanta

Homelessness is a crisis in many Georgia communities: urban, suburban, and rural. Local, state, and federal governments, the philanthropic community, faith-based institutions, community leaders, grassroots citizens and those with lived-experience of housing insecurity are all needed to develop strategies and implement solutions to homelessness. Recently, I had the privilege to...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeffrey Earnhardt
Person
Richard Childress
Person
Daniel Hemric
Person
Ty Gibbs
Person
Austin Hill
Person
Tyler Reddick
Person
Ryan Truex
Person
Sam Mayer
Person
Riley Herbst
atlantafi.com

Best Fried Chicken Restaurants In Atlanta (With Takeout And Delivery)

Here’s what one Google reviewer says about Buttermilk Kitchen: “With an ever changing menu based on what’s fresh and available, Buttermilk continues to be my go-to spot and recommendation for brunch in Atlanta. Their homemade Chicken Biscuit with red pepper jam is a keepsake that, if the option is available, is a must try.”
ATLANTA, GA
fairviewlending.com

A “reckoning” is due. Atlanta overvalued by 58%, Denver by 39%

“A reckoning is due. Home prices and rents can’t separate as significantly as they have from their long-term fundamental trends without major issues arising in the marketplace,” said Ken Johnson, an economist at Florida Atlantic University, in an analysis. “Few markets, if any, will escape unscathed.” Will real estate values plummet as the study predicts? How accurate is the model with their predictions?
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia man's Corvette test drive ends at gunpoint

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - It started like any test drive, but it ended at gunpoint. Nicklous Render, of Greenville, Georgia, was charged with theft by taking motor vehicle, obstruction, and assault after that test drive. It started at Atlanta Luxury Motors in Newnan when a 2015 yellow Corvette caught Render's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Atlanta Motor Speedway#Chevy
CBS 46

Police find guns stashed ‘behind candy bars’ at Atlanta gas stations

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Police reported at least seven separate incidences in 2022 where officers have recovered guns stashed inside gas stations and convenience stores. “We often get consent to go inside and we remove guns from behind candy bars, in the cooler – areas where it’s been stashed...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Motorsports
wbhfradio.org

252-Site Upscale Park Near LakePoint Sports to Offer Range of Activities and Amenities

ATLANTA (July 12, 2022) – Forrest Street Partners (FSP) will invest $16 million to develop Winding Waters, the largest luxury RV resort within the metro Atlanta area, featuring 252 sites and a host of activities and first-class amenities. The company has broken ground on a 56-acre parcel of land off Joe Frank Harris Parkway, just west of I-75 in Emerson, Georgia. This is the firm’s first ground-up RV project, and it will become one of the largest RV parks in metro Atlanta.
EMERSON, GA
11Alive

One of the safest cities in Georgia just closed its only jail

ACWORTH, Ga. — The city of Acworth is no longer using its jail. Closing the Acworth Detention Facility has been in discussion over the past few years after the pandemic brought on various challenges, such as staffing issues and liability concerns, that made it difficult for the city to maintain the daily jail operations.
ACWORTH, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
165K+
Followers
115K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy