After his comments on Brittney Griner drew some criticism, LeBron James went back to social media to explain what he was really trying to say. Athletes around the sports world have been working to keep attention on Brittney Griner’s plight and keep the pressure on the government to secure her return to the US. Griner has been held by Russian authorities for more than four months on drug charges after allegedly being found with four vape cartridges containing cannabis in her luggage at a Moscow airport.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO