Chautauqua County, NY

Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office captain dies after falling into Chautauqua Lake

 3 days ago
MAYVILLE, N.Y. — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above was published on Saturday, July 9. A captain with the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office died Saturday after he fell into Chautauqua Lake. The accident happened when Officer David W. Bentley of Jamestown was attempting to board a boat some time...

