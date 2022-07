A 27-year-old Leesburg man who said he drank three beers had a breath alcohol level twice the legal limit when he was charged with DUI in Clermont early Sunday. At around 3 a.m., a Clermont police officer received a report of a black Chevy truck swerving all over the road on Florida’s turnpike as it approached Clermont. The officer observed the truck after it got off the turnpike and headed northbound on U.S. 27 near U.S. 50. The vehicle was in the far right lane but unable to stay there, as it swayed into the middle lane and over the solid lines next to the curb, according to the police report.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO