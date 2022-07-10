'Promote the Vote' says it's confident in signatures to get on November ballot

(CBS DETROIT) – Abortion rights advocates in Michigan are celebrating a win. The group Reproductive Freedom For All collected more than 750,000 signatures to get the issue on the Nov. 8 ballot. “We are right now one of two states in this entire country that has a pro-active ballot measure going before voters in November,” said Nicole Wells Stallworth of Planned Parenthood Advocate of Michigan. It will be on the ballot in every county in the state. “It is only together that we are going to pass the Reproductive Freedom For All ballot proposal into the State Constitution and ensure that deeply personal decisions...

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO