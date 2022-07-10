ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

'Promote the Vote' says it's confident in signatures to get on November ballot

By WKAR Public Media
wkar.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe organizers of an initiative trying to put a question on the November ballot aimed at growing voter access in Michigan say they're confident the measure will have enough signatures to move forward. The group,...

www.wkar.org

Comments / 7

AMERICA FIRST@??
3d ago

Get all the signatures you want it’s not going to pass. Most voters agree having an ID to vote does not place unnecessary burden on citizens… spin it anyway you like it’s NOT GOING TO HAPPEN

Reply(2)
4
