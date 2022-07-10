ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Cooler than average while rain chances continue

By Cody Nickel
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Frontal boundary currently pushing into the the News 3 viewing area and it is projected to stall out across the region.

We will see more isolated storms for the first part of the upcoming week. Thankfully temperatures will see a cool down with readings below average in the upper 80s.

Through the upcoming week, we continue to dodge isolated and scattered storms while temperatures continue to remain in the upper 80s.

As we get to the upcoming weekend we see shower activity back off for a few days before the surge of gulf moisture returns.

WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

