Driver killed, house shot over 40 times in North Covington, police say

COVINGTON, Tenn. — Covington Police found over 40 casings in the street Saturday night.

On Jul. 9 at approximately 9:30 PM, the Covington Police Department (CPD) responded to shots fired call in the 200 block of Stevens Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found multiple casings in the roadway, and a blue Ford Mustang crashed in a yard.

Stevens Ave Covington shooting (Covington Police Department)

CPD approached the vehicle and found a man shot.

The victim was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital, where they later died from injuries, police said.

Preliminary information showed that there was a party in the 1800 block of Wooten Street.

The shooting victim left work, attended the party, and upon leaving in the Ford, was shot to death, police said.

A witness heard multiple gunshots in the area of Bledsoe and Feezor Street.

When officers arrived at Bledsoe and Feezor, they found over 40 casings in the yard.

A home had numerous bullet holes in the walls and windows, thankfully no one was injured.

CPD said that the suspects walked through yards, fired the shots, then fled in a vehicle.

Investigators have determined the two incidents were connected.

Covington Police issued this statement:

“We are asking for assistance from the community who may have seen a vehicle fleeing from the areas from both shootings. We feel the suspects may have exited vehicles and walked into the shadows to commit these cowardly violent acts. If citizens would check their home surveillance systems, it could aid us in getting a break on the case. I want to thank Sheriff Beasley and the TCSO staff who responded and assisted at both scenes and at the hospital.” said Chief Donna Turner “Initial information reveals there will be multiple suspects in both cases. I appreciate the citizens who have stepped up and provided leads and information of possible suspects. These citizens have united with us to take their community back from the few who enter their communities to recklessly endanger everyone. We are actively pursuing these suspects and want to prevent additional retaliation of more violence. The citizens who may provide information in these cases and others will remain anonymous.”

If anyone has information on the incident, contact the CPD Criminal Investigations Division at 901-475-1261.

