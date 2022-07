BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police arrested a Wisconsin driver on multiple charges after a high-speed chase spanning two Indiana counties on Sunday. It all started in Jackson County around 8:45 a.m., when a trooper saw a 2009 BMW speeding more than 100 mph on I-65 near the 51 mile-marker. The car sped up even more when the trooper tried to catch up to him, the report said, noting the license plate numbers were being “intentionally concealed.”

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO