The stacked duplexes shown here in Omaha would currently be illegal to build in most U.S. zoning codes. | Missing Middle Housing. A non-conforming use is any building, structure, or other kind of development that would not be entitled or permitted under current land use regulation, but is allowed to remain in its existing form and function with restrictions on how it can be renovated or modified.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO