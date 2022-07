SAN ANTONIO — When Angel Garza took the podium at the Uvalde Town Square after a march, he kept his statement short and to the point. “This isn’t about anything here except 19 kids and three adults that lost their lives. They can’t be here right now,” Garza shouted to the crowd. “We want them here. Everybody’s asking what they can do to help. Join us. Please help us change this.”

