Mild on Monday with southern storms

By Travis Michels
 3 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) – As evening storms clear, clouds will linger across Denver Sunday night with mild temperatures. Overnight lows end up in the middle 60s with a lighter wind.

After a hot weekend, highs on Monday will be more comfortable as we top out in the middle 80s. Storm chances are better south of Interstate 70 on Monday afternoon and winds can become breezy.

Tuesday is back to seasonal averages in the low 90s with partly cloudy skies and small afternoon storm chances. Temperatures keep climbing, reaching the middle 90s on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.

Thursday is closer to the record high of 100 degrees, with highs in the upper 90s.

Friday is still hot with highs in the middle 90s and chances for a late-day storm.

The weekend will remain hot and just above average in the middle 90s. Skies stay mostly sunny with a few extra clouds on Saturday afternoon.

Hot temps here to stay through end of July

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s hot July temperatures are likely here to stay through the end of the month. The Pinpoint Weather team forecasts temperatures in the 90s for at least the next week in Denver. According to the Climate Prediction Center’s 8-14-day temperature outlook, there is a high chance that above-average temperatures will stay for July 19-25.
Denver hits triple digits, breaks record high

DENVER (KDVR) — Saturday’s heat has written itself into the history books. A new record high has been broken for July 9 as Denver International Airport hit 100 degrees. The Pinpoint Weather Team has been forecasting a balmy weekend as temperatures were expected to hit the triple-digit mark. Denver and parts of northeastern Colorado are under a heat advisory until 8 p.m.
2022 in top 10 for most 100-degree days in a year in Denver

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver hit 100-degree temperatures twice this weekend, bringing the yearly total to three days where the high temperature was triple digits. On Saturday, Denver’s high temperature climbed to 100 degrees at Denver International Airport breaking the record for that date of 98 degrees set in 2021.
