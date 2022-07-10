ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden needs to work with US foes to bring down gas prices, but he doesn't have to play nice with Saudi Arabia

By Yameen Huq, Defense Priorities
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UZIKz_0gb11aaA00
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and President Joe Biden. Pool via REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque; REUTERS/Andrej Isakovic
  • President Joe Biden is visiting Saudi Arabia, ostensibly to stabilize oil markets and improve regional security.
  • Biden's proposed re-engagement is just code for giving Riyadh more security commitments and US resources.
  • Yameen Huq is a cybersecurity professional and strategic leaders fellow at the John Quincy Adams Society.

Comments / 5

Carolina Granny
3d ago

Two of the biggest Criminals in the World that need to be put in Prison, add Putin to the list and half of the World’s problems can be solved!

Reply
2
Related
Business Insider

Biden sidestepped a reporter's question on whether he would directly bring up Khashoggi's murder during Saudi Arabia trip, despite vowing to make the kingdom a 'pariah'

Biden on Thursday wouldn't commit to addressing Khashoggi's murder when he visits Saudi Arabia. "I always bring up human rights. But my position on Khashoggi has been so clear," Biden said. Biden has been accused of undermining his pledge to make the kingdom a "pariah." President Joe Biden on Thursday...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Atlantic

Russia’s War Against Ukraine Has Turned Into Terrorism

Red Cross packages are lined up along the sidewalk in Serhiivka, a small town in the southwestern corner of Ukraine. A man is unloading plastic bags stamped World Central Kitchen from a truck whose front windshield has been completely shattered. On the other side of the plaza, people are sifting through used clothes provided by a Ukrainian charity. Someone points out a mother standing beside two young boys who, miraculously, were not at home the night that their apartment was destroyed. They are alive, but they have lost everything. She is holding up a pair of children’s jeans; perhaps they will fit one of her sons.
WORLD
Business Insider

The future looks bleak for Russia's struggling navy

What future does the Russian Navy have? While Russia's naval forces have played an important role in the war their performance has been, at best, mixed. The Russian Navy has successfully blockaded ports and launched missiles against targets across Ukraine, but along the way it lost its Black Sea flagship, lost one of its most important amphibious warfare vessels, failed to ensure control of Snake Island, and failed to prosecute decisive amphibious operations in the Ukrainian littoral.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil Markets#Riyadh#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse
Fox News

Suggesting 9.1% inflation doesn't 'matter much,' NY Times' Paul Krugman downplays 'out of date' CPI report

Inflation surpassed expectations, spiking to 9.1% higher in June than it was one year ago, but the dismal news was downplayed by New York Times columnist Paul Krugman. As the latest Consumer Price Index report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics dropped Wednesday, revealing inflation had hit another 40-year-high, the liberal economist argued there was "good news" to be found in the June numbers.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Saudi Arabia
Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Von der Leyen: EU wants North Macedonia in the bloc

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia got a boost from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday for the country’s hopes of eventually joining the European Union amid a dispute with Bulgaria. “We want you in the EU,” von der Leyen said in the Macedonian language in an address to North Macedonia’s parliament. Von der Leyen pledged her backing for a French proposal that will pave the way for accession talks for the tiny Balkan country and eliminate Bulgaria’s objections. “Bilateral issues, such are history issues, are not conditions for accession,” von der Leyen told North Macedonia’s parliament in an address. “There can be no doubt that Macedonian is your language”
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Kyiv strikes deal with Putin to free grain blocked by Russia

Turkey has announced a deal with the governments of Ukraine, Russia and the United Nations aimed at resuming Ukrainian grain exports blocked by Russia, raising prospects for an end to a standoff that has put millions at risk of starvation.The deal was set to be signed when the parties meet again next week and included joint controls for checking grains in ports and Turkey ensuring the safety of Black Sea export routes for Ukrainian grain.Meanwhile, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Vladimir Putin’s attempts to deepen ties with Iran amid the Ukraine conflict represents a “profound threat”.Mr Sullivan’s...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Business Insider

548K+
Followers
35K+
Post
277M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy