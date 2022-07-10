Biden needs to work with US foes to bring down gas prices, but he doesn't have to play nice with Saudi Arabia

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia got a boost from European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday for the country’s hopes of eventually joining the European Union amid a dispute with Bulgaria. “We want you in the EU,” von der Leyen said in the Macedonian language in an address to North Macedonia’s parliament. Von der Leyen pledged her backing for a French proposal that will pave the way for accession talks for the tiny Balkan country and eliminate Bulgaria’s objections. “Bilateral issues, such are history issues, are not conditions for accession,” von der Leyen told North Macedonia’s parliament in an address. “There can be no doubt that Macedonian is your language”
