High school student wants to pay his own way through college
El PASO, TX ( KTSM ) – Devyn Stewart is only a sophomore at Andress High School but says he’s already been accepted to attend Rice University, now its about earning money to pay his way.
While he has received a scholarship, he needs to raise $5,000 more dollars to be able to attend. Right now the Stewart brothers have raised only $1,000.
Devyn and his brother have been raising money since school ended so that he can attend college in two years. The two are selling waters and doing yard work to raise the money.
He says he is not yet fully committed to Rice but is still hoping for more opportunities.
Stewart says he is proud to pay for his college on his own and says giving up is not in his vocabulary. You can help Devyn by buying a water, getting yard work done, or by Cashapp @$devynste.
