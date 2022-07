Someone put the Ford Lightning to a real life towing test, and it did not do so well. Rick Ross gets his driver’s license after 45 years, the car community steps up for two orphaned children, and a Florida man helps save a baby in a rollover crash. The government wants to speed shame drivers, and the new car industry is out of control in more than one way. All this plus our inventory picks of the week. Watch here:

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS ・ 15 MINUTES AGO