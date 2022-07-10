ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine urges evacuation in southern Kherson region ahead of counterattack

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46SlQa_0gb10PrG00
Tweet

Ukraine’s deputy prime minister on Sunday urged residents in the southern region of Kherson to evacuate ahead of a Ukrainian counterattack against Russian forces.

Iryna Vereshchuk went on Ukrainian national television to warn of fighting and artillery shelling in the coming days, according to Reuters.

“I know for sure that there should not be women and children there, and that they should not become human shields,” Vereshchuk said.

Russia’s war in Ukraine, approaching its fifth month, is now primarily being fought in the Donbas, the industrial heartland of the country located in the east.

Russian forces captured the city of Kherson, located northwest of the Crimean Peninsula, early in the invasion this spring. Russian troops have since gained control of other key cities, including Sievierdonetsk and Lysychansk.

After losing ground, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed to reclaim control of all the territory Russia has captured.

“Let them really evaluate what they got over this time and how much they paid for it. Because their current reports will turn into dust, just as the previous ones,” Zelensky said earlier this month.

It’s unclear how many residents remain in the Kherson region, but around 300,000 people lived there before the war.

While Russia assumed control of the city of Kherson early on, Ukrainian troops have continued to fight to regain control of the city. Russia lost partial control of Kherson toward the end of May.

Kherson is a strategic city in the eastern Donbas, especially if Russia moves to capture the port city of Odessa.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Kyiv strikes deal with Putin to free grain blocked by Russia

Turkey has announced a deal with the governments of Ukraine, Russia and the United Nations aimed at resuming Ukrainian grain exports blocked by Russia, raising prospects for an end to a standoff that has put millions at risk of starvation.The deal was set to be signed when the parties meet again next week and included joint controls for checking grains in ports and Turkey ensuring the safety of Black Sea export routes for Ukrainian grain.Meanwhile, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Vladimir Putin’s attempts to deepen ties with Iran amid the Ukraine conflict represents a “profound threat”.Mr Sullivan’s...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Kherson#Counter Attack#Ukrainian#Russian#Reuters
Reuters

EU tells Hungary, Poland to step up their democracy game

BRUSSELS, July 13 (Reuters) - The European Union told Hungary and Poland on Wednesday to improve judicial and media independence, as well as anti-graft safeguards, saying conditions to unlock billions in aid for the two have not been met and serious concerns persist.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
US News and World Report

U.S. Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group Operating in South China Sea

BEIJING (Reuters) - The U.S. Ronald Reagan carrier strike group is carrying out security operations in the South China Sea on Wednesday, the U.S. navy said. "Our presence in the South China Sea demonstrates America's commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific," Capt. Fred Goldhammer, the commanding officer of USS Ronald Reagan, said in a statement.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Russia Warns West Faces 'Painful' Response to Ukraine War Sanctions

A top Russian official has warned that Western countries will encounter a "painful" response to sanctions imposed on Moscow following Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine. The comment by Dmitry Birichevsky comes after the European Union (EU) said on Tuesday it had frozen €13.8 billion ($13.8 billion) worth of assets held by Russian oligarchs, other individuals and entities because of the war in Ukraine.
POLITICS
The Hill

The Hill

632K+
Followers
75K+
Post
477M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy