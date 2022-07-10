ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sittenfeld verdict: Enquirer subscribers benefit from exclusive insight and analysis

By Beryl Love, Cincinnati Enquirer
 3 days ago

The verdict is in. Former city councilman and odd-on favorite to be Cincinnati’s mayor heading into the 2021 election P.G. Sittenfeld was found guilty of bribery and attempted extortion in federal court on Friday.

Sittenfeld was arrested in November 2020 after an FBI investigation into the city’s “pay to play” culture surrounding development projects. In the 19 months leading up to the trial, the details that emerged called to mind a Hollywood crime drama: undercover agents; a former NFL player turned developer working with the FBI after striking his own deal to avoid serious charges; meetings in hotels with booze and women ready to party; and large amounts of cash.

Except this was no movie. It happened in our town.

As Enquirer subscribers, you had access to our exclusive coverage, analysis and commentary.

Our city hall reporter, Sherry Coolidge , has been covering the story since Day 1. Her expertise and sources are unmatched.

Once the trial started, she joined forces with Enquirer courts reporter Kevin Grasha . Together, they guided us through every twist and turn of the proceedings, not only explaining what happened but adding context, background and insight.

What are we to think of this? Enter Jason Williams , our political columnist.

In a column exclusive to Enquirer subscribers , Jason seemed to speak for many of us who hope the conviction puts our elected leaders on notice:

The verdict is a sad ending to former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld's once-promising political career. But Friday was a victory for the citizenry – a moment that should send a stern message to politicians from Cincinnati to Columbus and all points in between and beyond.

I say it often, but it bears repeating today. Providing local journalism at this level requires experience and expertise. We simply could not sustain it without your support as a subscriber.

Thank you.

PS: Want to read more on how development influences city politics? Here’s an Enquirer investigation that follows the money on one project:

INVESTIGATION: How campaign cash flowed to Mayor John Cranley from Liberty and Elm project team

Enquirer Executive Editor Beryl Love writes a weekly newsletter for subscribers. Email him at blove@enquirer.com.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Sittenfeld verdict: Enquirer subscribers benefit from exclusive insight and analysis

