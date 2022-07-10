Future of Vicksburg’s Rainbow Farms is uncertain

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The therapeutic horseback riding center in Vicksburg, Rainbow Farms, will soon be forced to relocate due to recent eminent domain filings by the city.

Frequent visitors of the center said they’re devastated.

Rainbow Farms is being forced to relocate after the City of Vicksburg entered eminent domain proceedings. The city is instead looking to use the land for a new industrial port and levee system.

The riding center has been here for 34 years, providing therapy combined with horseback riding to help children and adults with a wide range of special needs.

Rebekah Reihl has been coming to Rainbow Farms for over five years after suffering a series of strokes.

“I used to ride horses before I got hurt. Then, I never thought I’d ride a horse again. These wonderful, caring ladies are knowledgeable and caring enough to help me ride a horse again,” said Reihl.

The city contacted the executive director of Rainbow Farms, Leigh Ann Nosser, about a year ago to notify her of the filings. Nosser expects the move of her business to cost upward of $1.6 million dollars.

“The $1.6 million is, of course, not the attorney fees or the moving costs. That’s just to physically put it all back,” said Nosser.

Taking of dozens of acres, the barns on her property cannot simply be moved.

“If we don’t come to some kind of mutual agreement on what we can do, it’s going to put this farm out of business. We’ve been here for almost 35 years. It’s means a lot to a lot of people,” said Nosser.

Bethany Phillipson has been bringing her daughter to Rainbow Farms for just over a year. She said it’s helped her tremendously.

“Honestly, I just don’t even want to think about it because we’d be lost. We’d be lost,” said Phillipson.

There’s no definite time table on when the facility will be forced to move, but the owners are expecting more information by August.

