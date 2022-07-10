ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Future of Vicksburg’s Rainbow Farms is uncertain

By Richard Lake
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VsFFb_0gb0zzN700

VICKSBURG, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The therapeutic horseback riding center in Vicksburg, Rainbow Farms, will soon be forced to relocate due to recent eminent domain filings by the city.

Frequent visitors of the center said they’re devastated.

Rainbow Farms is being forced to relocate after the City of Vicksburg entered eminent domain proceedings. The city is instead looking to use the land for a new industrial port and levee system.

The riding center has been here for 34 years, providing therapy combined with horseback riding to help children and adults with a wide range of special needs.

Rebekah Reihl has been coming to Rainbow Farms for over five years after suffering a series of strokes.

Crews respond to Jennifer Drive fire in Warren County

“I used to ride horses before I got hurt. Then, I never thought I’d ride a horse again. These wonderful, caring ladies are knowledgeable and caring enough to help me ride a horse again,” said Reihl.

The city contacted the executive director of Rainbow Farms, Leigh Ann Nosser, about a year ago to notify her of the filings. Nosser expects the move of her business to cost upward of $1.6 million dollars.

“The $1.6 million is, of course, not the attorney fees or the moving costs. That’s just to physically put it all back,” said Nosser.

Taking of dozens of acres, the barns on her property cannot simply be moved.

“If we don’t come to some kind of mutual agreement on what we can do, it’s going to put this farm out of business. We’ve been here for almost 35 years. It’s means a lot to a lot of people,” said Nosser.

Bethany Phillipson has been bringing her daughter to Rainbow Farms for just over a year. She said it’s helped her tremendously.

“Honestly, I just don’t even want to think about it because we’d be lost. We’d be lost,” said Phillipson.

There’s no definite time table on when the facility will be forced to move, but the owners are expecting more information by August.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

South Pearson Road in Pearl to close July 25

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Pearl announced South Person Road will be closed on Monday, July 25 due to the Pearl-Richland Intermodal Project. Contractors will be moving to the next phase of construction on the project between Childre and Industrial Road to West Petros Road. Highway 49 will be used as […]
PEARL, MS
WJTV 12

Gas Tank Getaways: Capital City Kayak Adventures

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – It’s an attraction that many drivers pass by in Jackson and unless you’re looking for it, you won’t find it. The idea stemmed from Jackson native and Mississippi State University Graduate Christopher Lockhart in 2014. After visiting different waterways across Jackson with a boat, friends wanted to tag along. With more […]
JACKSON, MS
Madison County Journal

Madison mom: ‘Bottom fell out’ and they needed help

A Madison mother raising three children said “the bottom fell out” last summer and she turned to a church for assistance. “They were just so helpful and accepting and supportive,” said the woman who asked to remain anonymous for this story. “But the main thing was the acceptance.”
MADISON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Business
Vicksburg, MS
Business
Mississippi State
Mississippi Industry
City
Vicksburg, MS
WJTV 12

2 Hinds County employees accused of stealing $3K worth of gas

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Hinds County employees have been suspended after they allegedly stole $3,300 worth of gas from the county. County Administrator Kenny W. Jones said the incident happened in the public works office. Jones said they will consult with an attorney on whether the county will pursue charges. The employees have not […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Suspect in custody for robbing Trustmark Bank in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a suspect in connection to a bank robbery. The robbery happened at the Trustmark Bank on Capitol Street and West Street on Wednesday, July 13. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn confirmed one person was arrested. The suspect has not been identified.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Parts of Mississippi highways remain dark due copper wire thieves

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Certain Mississippi highways and roadways will remain dark for some time due to an ongoing issue. According to officials, thieves have been taking copper wire from street lights leaving drivers in the dark while commuting. “It’s very dangerous for everyone involved, very dangerous for the thieves themselves, when they steal the […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

110 laid off with closing of Jackson plant

JACKSON, Miss. — The Armstrong Flooring plant is closing its doors Friday after decades in operation in Jackson. About 110 employees learned Monday that they would be laid off when the plant on Highway 80, near Battlefield Park, closes. The company filed for bankruptcy in May hoping to avoid...
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eminent Domain#Horse#Barns#Rainbow Farms
WJTV 12

Mississippi Lottery players win total $60,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an estimated $480 million for the Friday, July 15 drawing, and the Powerball jackpot has reached an estimated $82 million for the Saturday, July 16 drawing. The Mississippi Match 5 has also grown to an estimated $192 million for the Thursday, July 14 drawing.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Small towns aren't immune to teen crime problems

HAZLEHURST, Miss. — There has been a lot of talk about crime in Jackson and how teenagers are being seen more and more as the victims and the suspects. But it's not just a big city problem. Small towns are dealing with teen crime, as well. Keith Dixon, a...
bobgermanylaw.com

Madison, MS – Victims Hurt After Car Accident at I-55 & Sowell Rd

The crash victims were treated at the scene by attending medical personnel. The collision of emergency responders. The severity of the related injuries has not been confirmed. An ongoing accident investigation is being managed by local authorities. Our thoughts are with the injured victims and their families at this time....
MADISON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
CBS 42

Mississippi radio personality’s home hit by stray bullet

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Robert Walker, a well-known radio host at 97.7 in Jackson a group of young men drove up and fired dozens of rounds at two other young men right outside his home July 7. “The mayor’s saying the city is safe, the city is not safe,” Walker said. Walker said his main […]
JACKSON, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Jackson, MS – I-49 & US-49 Reported Scene of Injury Accident

The crash was reported at around 3:33 p.m. near the interchange of Interstate 59 NB and US-49. At least one person at the scene was injured as a result of the accident. Ambulances were on-hand to transport injured parties to local hospitals for additional aid. An ongoing investigation into the...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Old Canton Road water main break leads to boil water notice

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson Water/Sewer Utilities Division has issued a precautionary boil water notice for roughly 200 customers in Jackson. This comes after a water main break on Old Canton Road. The notice affects the following areas: Old Canton Road (3200-3599) Kings Highway (3400-3599) Hawthorne Drive (3500-3699) Ridge Drive Glenway Drive […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Full Stop Burger Shop & Custard Counter opens in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A ribbon cutting was held for Full Stop Burger Shop & Custard Counter in Ridgeland on Tuesday, July 12. Formerly Majestic Kitchen, the new brand offers burgers along with new classics. The owner, Todd Manuel, said he set out to overhaul the way his restaurant does business. “Several months ago, we started the […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbor says ambulance never came for mother

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One Jackson neighbor said after he was notified of his elderly mother’s medical condition on Friday, he contacted AMR Emergency Services, but claims help didn’t arrive. Charles Aldridge said after making the initial call for his sickly mother, he said the family waited over 45 minutes. He said he called dispatch […]
JACKSON, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Flowood, MS – Crash on MS-25 near Plaza Dr Ends in Injuries

Flowood, MS – Crash on MS-25 near Plaza Dr Ends in Injuries. Flowood, MS (July 10, 2022) – All of the northbound lanes were blocked by a motor vehicle accident in Rankin County that ended in injuries. At around 10:30 a.m., on July 9, emergency crews were called to the scene of an auto accident that occurred in the Flowood area.
FLOWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

31K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy