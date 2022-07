A Little League home run might just be what the Giants needed to break out of their slump. In the bottom of the first inning of Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park, Giants infielder David Villar lined a base hit to right field. Jake McCarthy appeared to lose the ball in the sun before diving at the last second and missing it completely, allowing the ball to roll all the way to the wall and two runners to score.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO