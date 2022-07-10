Water Street Mile Returns

For UW-Eau Claire National champion Sam Verkerke, it was a fun run.

Anne Schueth, another National medalist, enjoyed running with many of her teammates.

For Fred Hable, it was great to extend his streak of running every event.

After two years off due to the pandemic, the Water Street Mile celebrated its return to the city racing season under sunny, nearly ideal conditions Saturday morning..

The 23rd annual run festival included nearly 200 participants in the Mile and accompanying 5-k race.

The 61-year old Hable, one of the Indianhead Track Club’s most successful distance runners over the past 30 + years, finished far down the list with a 16-minute, 10-seconds clocking.

What made it impressive is that he did it after recently being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

“I just wanted to keep it going,” said the popular Hable, a long time employee of Fleet Feet on Water Street. “I had some symptoms for awhile and now I’m being treated with chemo. I can beat it.”

Verkerke had no such problems. The 21-yard old native of White Bear Lake, MN, finished a step ahead of Blugold teammate Mason Shea in a photo finish. Verkerke, who won the 1500 for the championship Eau Claire team in this spring’s NCAA Division III Nationals, was clocked in 4:21.6 to 4:21.8 for Shea.

“I knew what the record (4:14) was but I don’t wear a watch, I run by feel,” he said. “This is cool to come out a winner. It was fun. I know everyone here and it was fun running with Mason.”

Close behind were Caleb Christiansen, 20, of Appleton in 4:23.9; Grant Magnuson, 19, of Menomonie, in 4:24.8 and Jason Voelker, Chippewa Falls, in 4:24.9.

Schueth was the women’s winner, finishing just ahead of several teammates. Schueth finished in 5:25.1 and was followed by Ashley Kachurik, 5:34 ; Julie Karis,5:37.6 and Clare Hartman, Chippewa, 5:42.3.

Schueth, an 800 runner who took fifth in the Nationals and is training for cross country, called it a good team win and as a senior-to-be, is looking forward to going back to Nationals.

“It was fun, loud – just a great atmosphere,” she said.

Anthony Meyers made the right turns and it led him to a win in the 5-k race. He finished in 21:29.8 to the 23:28.0 clocking of runnerup Jason Weber, Eau Claire.

“A couple runners ahead of me ran off the course and I kept going,” said the 43-year old Eau Claire North grad who started running just four years ago. “I’m getting faster with age and planning to run a marathon.”

Mackenzie Parrell, 22-year from Mazomanie who ran at UW-Platteville, was the women’s winner in 24:01, well ahead of runnerup Jerri Mackey, Augusta, 27:13.4.

“My boy friend Jason Voelker is from Eau Claire and I ran with him,” Parrell said. “The course was nice, I was happy with my run and had a good time.”

MILE LEADERS

1. Sam Verkerke, Eau Claire, 4:21.6; 2.Mason Shea, EC, 4:21.8; 3. Caleb Christiansen, Appleton,4:23.0; 4. Grant Magnuson, Menomonie, 4:24.8; 5. Jason Voelker, Chippewa, 4:24.9; 6. 6. Lance Pfrimmer, Menomonie,4:25.5; 7. Riley Huffman, Pickett, 4:25.7; 8. Dan Lau, EC, 4:32.3; 9. Cade Hanson, Menomonie, 4:34.5; 10. Eric Neuwirth, Menomonie, 4:37.2; 11. Zachary Lee, EC, 4:38.3; 12. Nels Trandahl, Menomonie, 4:30.1; 13. Spencer Schultz, Menomonie, 4:40.2; 14. Jaad Stout, Menomonie, 4:41.4; 15. Sidney Gross, EC, 4:41.6.

5K LEADERS

1. Anthony Meyers, EC, 21:29.8; 2. Jacob Weber, EC, 23:28.0; 3. Mackenzie Parrell, Mazomonie,, 24:01.8; 4. Jason Voelker, Chippewa, 24:O2.1; 5.Nick Pathos, Elk Mound, 25:00.5; 6. Alex Morrow, EC, 25:42.1; 7. Jacob Barth, EC, 26:38.1; 8. Jerri Mackey, Augusta, 27:13.4; 9. Ken Adler, EC, 28:12.6; 10. Betsy Adler Young, Stillwater, MN. 28:12.6.