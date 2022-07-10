ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Water Street Mile Returns

By Ron Buckli Special to the Leader-Telegram
Leader Telegram
Leader Telegram
 3 days ago

For UW-Eau Claire National champion Sam Verkerke, it was a fun run.

Anne Schueth, another National medalist, enjoyed running with many of her teammates.

For Fred Hable, it was great to extend his streak of running every event.

After two years off due to the pandemic, the Water Street Mile celebrated its return to the city racing season under sunny, nearly ideal conditions Saturday morning..

The 23rd annual run festival included nearly 200 participants in the Mile and accompanying 5-k race.

The 61-year old Hable, one of the Indianhead Track Club’s most successful distance runners over the past 30 + years, finished far down the list with a 16-minute, 10-seconds clocking.

What made it impressive is that he did it after recently being diagnosed with a brain tumor.

“I just wanted to keep it going,” said the popular Hable, a long time employee of Fleet Feet on Water Street. “I had some symptoms for awhile and now I’m being treated with chemo. I can beat it.”

Verkerke had no such problems. The 21-yard old native of White Bear Lake, MN, finished a step ahead of Blugold teammate Mason Shea in a photo finish. Verkerke, who won the 1500 for the championship Eau Claire team in this spring’s NCAA Division III Nationals, was clocked in 4:21.6 to 4:21.8 for Shea.

“I knew what the record (4:14) was but I don’t wear a watch, I run by feel,” he said. “This is cool to come out a winner. It was fun. I know everyone here and it was fun running with Mason.”

Close behind were Caleb Christiansen, 20, of Appleton in 4:23.9; Grant Magnuson, 19, of Menomonie, in 4:24.8 and Jason Voelker, Chippewa Falls, in 4:24.9.

Schueth was the women’s winner, finishing just ahead of several teammates. Schueth finished in 5:25.1 and was followed by Ashley Kachurik, 5:34 ; Julie Karis,5:37.6 and Clare Hartman, Chippewa, 5:42.3.

Schueth, an 800 runner who took fifth in the Nationals and is training for cross country, called it a good team win and as a senior-to-be, is looking forward to going back to Nationals.

“It was fun, loud – just a great atmosphere,” she said.

Anthony Meyers made the right turns and it led him to a win in the 5-k race. He finished in 21:29.8 to the 23:28.0 clocking of runnerup Jason Weber, Eau Claire.

“A couple runners ahead of me ran off the course and I kept going,” said the 43-year old Eau Claire North grad who started running just four years ago. “I’m getting faster with age and planning to run a marathon.”

Mackenzie Parrell, 22-year from Mazomanie who ran at UW-Platteville, was the women’s winner in 24:01, well ahead of runnerup Jerri Mackey, Augusta, 27:13.4.

“My boy friend Jason Voelker is from Eau Claire and I ran with him,” Parrell said. “The course was nice, I was happy with my run and had a good time.”

MILE LEADERS

1. Sam Verkerke, Eau Claire, 4:21.6; 2.Mason Shea, EC, 4:21.8; 3. Caleb Christiansen, Appleton,4:23.0; 4. Grant Magnuson, Menomonie, 4:24.8; 5. Jason Voelker, Chippewa, 4:24.9; 6. 6. Lance Pfrimmer, Menomonie,4:25.5; 7. Riley Huffman, Pickett, 4:25.7; 8. Dan Lau, EC, 4:32.3; 9. Cade Hanson, Menomonie, 4:34.5; 10. Eric Neuwirth, Menomonie, 4:37.2; 11. Zachary Lee, EC, 4:38.3; 12. Nels Trandahl, Menomonie, 4:30.1; 13. Spencer Schultz, Menomonie, 4:40.2; 14. Jaad Stout, Menomonie, 4:41.4; 15. Sidney Gross, EC, 4:41.6.

5K LEADERS

1. Anthony Meyers, EC, 21:29.8; 2. Jacob Weber, EC, 23:28.0; 3. Mackenzie Parrell, Mazomonie,, 24:01.8; 4. Jason Voelker, Chippewa, 24:O2.1; 5.Nick Pathos, Elk Mound, 25:00.5; 6. Alex Morrow, EC, 25:42.1; 7. Jacob Barth, EC, 26:38.1; 8. Jerri Mackey, Augusta, 27:13.4; 9. Ken Adler, EC, 28:12.6; 10. Betsy Adler Young, Stillwater, MN. 28:12.6.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Menomonie, WI
City
Pickett, WI
City
Appleton, WI
Eau Claire, WI
Sports
City
Elk Mound, WI
City
Eau Claire, WI
City
Chippewa Falls, WI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Street#Uw Eau Claire National
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Leader Telegram

Leader Telegram

Eau Claire, WI
109
Followers
1K+
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Of the dozens of newspapers being printed in Eau Claire in the mid-1800s, two stood the test of time. The newspaper business was fiercely competitive in those days. Many efforts failed; however, the Eau Claire Leader and the Eau Claire Daily Telegram survived. W. H. Lamb began the Eau Claire Leader in April 1881. At the time, the newspaper had a daily circulation of 300. The Leader was sold to William K. Atkinson in 1885. This morning paper grew to a circulation of 3,000 by 1889. In 1896, the Leader moved into a building at 407 South Barstow Street where it remained until 1912, when the Leader and the Telegram merged. The evening Eau Claire Daily Telegram was started in 1894 by William Irvine of Chippewa Falls. W. P. Welch and A. J. Rich purchased the Telegram in August 1895. Later, W. P. Welch, G. A. Bary and Charles Fiske incorporated the paper into the Telegram Publishing Co. The Leader and Daily Telegram merged into the Eau Claire Press Company in 1912 under the Company’s first president, C. W. Fiske. The two papers were published from the same building at 405 South Barstow Street until moving to a new and larger facility at 701 South Farwell Street. Ancestors of the Atkinson and Graaskamp families founded the Eau Claire Press Company and merged the two existing local papers: the Eau Claire Leader and the Daily Telegram. The Company's initial focus centered around the printing and publishing of these two local papers. On June 8, 1970, the two papers were merged into the afternoon Leader-Telegram. After 130 years of ownership by the Atkinson and Graaskamp families, APG purchased the Leader-Telegram in June 2018.

 https://www.leadertelegram.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy