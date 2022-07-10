ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Armed man on rooftop killed by police in California

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uZvMh_0gb0yZeY00

LONG BEACH, Calif. — A potential rooftop gunman was shot and killed Saturday morning by officers with the Long Beach Police Department in California.

Officers responded just after 11 a.m. PDT to a 911 call about a dispute in a vehicle, which investigators later determined was a kidnapping, assault and attempted carjacking that left an unidentified victim hospitalized, the Long Beach Post reported.

Upon arrival, officers located a man in his 30s to 40s armed with a handgun atop an East 17th Street apartment building, according to the newspaper.

Despite multiple attempts by officers to de-escalate the situation – including the use of “less-lethal foam projectiles” – the man ultimately pointed his weapon at officers, prompting them to fatally fire upon him with their handguns and an AR-15 patrol rifle, police stated in a news release.

The Long Beach shooting comes six days after Robert “Bobby” Crimo III was accused of killing seven and wounding dozens of others after opening fire on the Highland Park Fourth of July parade from a nearby rooftop in the Chicago suburb.

Paramedics from the Long Beach Fire Department pronounced the gun-wielding man, who has not been identified publicly, dead at the scene, KTLA-TV reported.

“Further investigation revealed the man kidnapped, physically assaulted, and attempted to carjack a victim prior to officers arriving on scene. The (kidnapping) victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries to the upper body and was transported to a local hospital. No officers or additional community members were injured during the incident,” the news release stated.

A maintenance worker at the scene told the Post that he encountered the suspect as he approached the building. The witness, who asked not to be identified because the shooting rattled him, said the man climbed a ladder, which he kicked to the ground after reaching the roof.

According to KTLA, it remained unclear Sunday how many Long Beach officers fired on the man or how many times he may have been struck.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

Costa Mesa Police Shoot Burglary Suspect

A burglary suspect was shot and wounded by Costa Mesa police Wednesday. A burglary alarm was tripped at 5:18 a.m. when a suspect broke into a boat sales and repair business in the 2200 block of Newport Boulevard, according to Roxi Fyad, a spokeswoman for the Costa Mesa Police Department.
COSTA MESA, CA
CBS LA

Former Downey police detective charged with witness tampering.

A former Downey police detective has been charged with witness tampering, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.Eduardo Castro was charged Tuesday with one felony count of witness tampering, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon. Gascon said his office has a duty to hold anyone accountable for trying to influence the judicial process for their own benefit or the benefit of others."It is especially troubling when a police officer is charged with crimes that threaten the integrity of our legal system," he said in a statement. Details about the case were not given, and it wasn't clear when or if Castro was fired as an officer. Castro is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 11.The case remains under investigation by the Downey Police Department.
DOWNEY, CA
mynewsla.com

Man, 69, With Diabetes Reported Missing in Torrance

Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to locate a 69-year-old man with diabetes who was last seen in Torrance. Jesus Miranda Bucasas was last seen about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 25200 block of Crenshaw Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Bucasas is Filipino, 5-feet-5-inches...
TORRANCE, CA
newsantaana.com

The SAPD arrested a man allegedly involved in a random assault at a Northgate Market

Angel Garcia, 24, was arrested by the SAPD on Saturday and is facing charges of assaulting a shopper at the Northgate Market located at 700 S. Harbor Blvd. The assault occurred on May 29. In that incident Garcia allegedly pushed the victim, who then fell back and hit his head on the ground. The attack resulted in substantial head trauma to the victim, who was hospitalized.
SANTA ANA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Rooftop#Parade#Violent Crime#The Long Beach Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman fatally shot in Pomona; Ex-Boyfriend sought in crime

POMONA – A woman was fatally shot in Pomona, and police Wednesday sought the public’s help to find her ex-boyfriend, who was named in a warrant as her alleged killer. The crime was reported about 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of San Bernardino Avenue, said Pomona police Sgt. Iain Miller.
POMONA, CA
CBS LA

Mother mourns son who protected homeless veteran during Santa Ana 7-Eleven robbery

At the 7-Eleven in Santa Ana, there is a small memorial for Matthew Rule, who was shot and killed while protecting a homeless veteran.Written on a photo frame in the middle of a modest memorial, his mother left a message for her 24-year-old son: "I love you always, Bubba. Love, Mama." "You've always been loved," said the heartbroken and confused mother Selina Escamilla. "God's plan was, at the moment, to take him home. It was his time to go home."Escamilla said her son was the kind and artistic middle child of three close siblings who grew up in Amarillo, Texas. "Always doing...
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed at South Los Angeles Party Identified

County authorities Wednesday identified a 24 year-old man who was fatally wounded while attending a house party in South Los Angeles. Detectives say they believe the shooting in the 2000 block of West 78th Street on Sunday was gang-related, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Cordell Knight was shot at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

East LA mom pleads not guilty to murdering her 3 young children

LOS ANGELES - A woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to murdering her three young children in East Los Angeles. Sandra Chico, now 29, was ordered to remain jailed in lieu of $6 million bail while awaiting a July 26 hearing to determine if there is sufficient evidence to require her to stand trial on three counts each of murder and assault on a child causing death.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Nationwide Report

26-year-old Gustavo Castro and 2 juveniles died after a car crash in Orange; Azarie Fuller responsible (Orange, CA)

26-year-old Gustavo Castro and 2 juveniles died after a car crash in Orange; Azarie Fuller responsible (Orange, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 26-year-old Gustavo Castro, of Garden Grove, as the victim who died following a high-speed crash that also killed two juveniles and injured four other people Saturday in Orange. 19-year-old Azarie Fuller, of Exeter, CA was identified as the driver of the Nissan Altima who was responsible for the wreck. The fiery car collision took place on Glassell Street. The investigation reports showed that Fuller, three male juveniles, two female juveniles, and one male adult were inside the car when the incident happened [...]
ORANGE, CA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
40K+
Followers
80K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy