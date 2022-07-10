ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montcalm County, MI

Montcalm Co. family loses husband, father to ALS

By Megan Viecelli
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
FOX 17 learned Sunday that James Stockwell from Montcalm County lost his battle to Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS).

We first introduced you to the Stockwell family in February of 2022 when someone stole donations from them that were supposed to help pay for James’ medical care.

In a Facebook post, James’ family shared that he lost his fight to ALS Friday evening.

FOX 17 talked with the Stockwell family Sunday, who shared the following:

  • Visitation: Thursday, July 14, 6-8 p.m.
  • Memorial Service: Friday, July 15, 11 a.m., with a luncheon to follow

Both the visitation and memorial service will be held at Brigham Funeral Chapel of Lakeview (9977 W. Howard City Edmore Rd in Lakeview).

Stockwell Family

The Stockwell family told FOX 17 Sunday that they will continue collecting donated cans and bottles through the weekend of James’ memorial service.

