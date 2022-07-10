ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmhurst, IL

Elmhurst police investigating after home is defaced with swastikas

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELMHURST, Illinois - Elmhurst police are investigating swastikas painted on a home as a possible hate crime, which is a...

www.fox32chicago.com

