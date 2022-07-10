ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Next AEW All-Atlantic Title Defense Officially Set

By Kellie Haulotte
wrestlinginc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePAC’s next AEW All-Atlantic title defense is set for July 22nd. PAC had successfully defended the title for the first time on Sunday against Shota Umino in Revolution Pro Wrestling’s main event in Sheffield, UK. The match will be available this Tuesday...

www.wrestlinginc.com

WWE

