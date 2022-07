AEW announced during this week's AEW Dynamite that it would be returning to the NOW Arena on Sept. 4 for the 2022 installment of All Out. But shortly before the show's main event, the venue seemed to accidentally spoil the match as it uploaded an image featuring many of the company's current champions along with Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland holding the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Lee and Strickland won the titles at the end of the night, proving that the graphic was an unintentional spoiler. But there's another detail in the image that could give away one of the show's biggest matches.

