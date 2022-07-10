Amazon Prime Day deals latest – Best tech price cuts including robot vacuums, TVs, airpods and the Echo with 69% off

AMAZON Prime Day is set to kick-off on July 12, and there are promising deals in tech.

Prime Day will offer huge discounts through July 13, and only Amazon Prime members can access the deals.

The annual event usually happens around Amazon's birthday, which is July 15.

This year, certain deals include saving up to 60 percent on devices with Alexa.

The Echo Dot with the smart bulb is only $19.99, which is 69 percent off the regular price.

Shoppers can order the Amazon Fire 55-inch Omni Series 4K Smart TV for just $300, rather than it's regular price of $560.

Read our Amazon Prime Day live blog for the latest updates...

The Rewards Visa Card benefits

The Rewards Visa Card offers the following for Prime members:

Five percent back on Prime and Whole Foods purchases

Two percent back at restaurants, gas stations, and drugstores

One percent back on everything else

On Prime Day, members can also earn six percent cash back on Prime and Whole Foods purchases.

How to get a $200 Amazon gift card

Members who are approved for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Credit Card will immediately receive a $200 Amazon gift card.

Customers can apply online and within minutes receive an approval decision.

How much return pallets cost

Prices for Amazon return pallets very much depend on the liquidation company they are sold from and how large they are.

Each pallet has its own retail value, which customers can bid above or below on.

For bulk pallets, prices can range anywhere from $1,000-$6,999 depending on the quality of the merchandise and market value.

Some pallets can be marked as high as $10,000, while others are far less depending on the number of bids.

Buying Amazon returns, continued

In addition, there are many Amazon liquidation companies out there that buy from Amazon and other independent businesses and take a cut of every sale.

Regardless, buying Amazon returns is almost always a bust, but if you bid less than 20 percent off MSRP, you have a good chance of making a profit depending on how much time you spend refurbishing your products.

Where to buy Amazon return pallets in the US

The best way to buy Amazon return pallets is directly through Amazon.

However, the Amazon auction season does not begin until after the holiday season when consumers return unwanted gifts en masse.

Amazon Prime discount

If you are enrolled in a government assistance program, such as SNAP, Medicaid, SSI, and others, Amazon offers a Prime membership discount.

Instead of paying $14.99 each month, qualifying individuals would only pay $6.99, saving $8 each month.

Why Prime Day is huge

For many of the items discounted for Prime Day, you will not see discounts that good again until other major events, such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

For that reason, it is worth it to take advantage of the shopping event.

How to make Alexa stop listening

You can also make Alexa stop listening to you completely when you don't want her to.

If you're doing something you'd rather keep private, you can press the physical microphone button on your Amazon Echo device.

This electronically disconnects the microphone inside the Echo, making it impossible for Amazon to hear what's going on in your room.

It's easier than physically unplugging the device because there is no "reboot" time when you want to activate the microphone again.

It might be worth only activating the microphone at times when you actually want to use Alexa – like when you're cooking.

How to stop Alexa from sending voice clips to strangers

First, open the Amazon Alexa app and then navigate to Settings.

Then go to Alexa Privacy and then Manage How Your Data Improves Alexa.

You'll find a page that explains: "Training Alexa with recordings from a diverse range of customers helps ensure Alexa works well for everyone.

"With this setting on, your voice recordings may be used to develop new features and manually reviewed to help improve our services.

"Only an extremely small fraction of voice recordings are manually reviewed."

Amazon warns you that turning the setting off will mean "new features may not work well for you".

But if you'd rather stay safe from snoopers, simply flick the switch off.

Alexa does sometimes record you

However, Alexa will sometimes record you without your knowledge, because she thought you said her name.

This can result in her saving audio from your home – and you'll have no idea she's doing it.

The Sun recently revealed how Amazon-funded "graders" have heard family rows, conversations about money and audio from steamy romps.

Does Alexa spy on you?

As far as we know, Amazon isn't using your Alexa to eavesdrop on everything you do.

But there is a big exception: Amazon will sometimes send your voice clips off to "graders".

They will listen to clips to make sure Alexa is working as intended – improving the system all round.

Get $20 for using Amazon Photos

Shoppers can get a $20 credit for backing up pictures to Amazon Photos.

You must upload at least one photo by July 13 to get the credit.

SFGATE noted that the $20 credit must be used on a purchase of $40 or more and can't be put toward purchases from third-party sellers, digital content, or gift cards.

Get credits without spending

Those who don't want to spend money to get money can take advantage of another offer, SFGATE noted.

Visit Amazon's Affirm webpage and you'll get a $2 credit to use during Prime Day.

Affirm has partnered with Amazon to offer monthly payment plans for larger purchases.

This way, you can get Prime deals now and pay later.

Get credits for a movie day

You can also get $5 in Amazon credits by taking the kids for a movie day.

Amazon is offering Prime members a credit if you purchase a movie ticket through Atom for the Pixar film Lightyear.

Prime members can also get an extra $5 for buying Buzz Lightyear-related merchandise from Amazon, according to SFGATE.

Products are said to include stuffed animals, figurines, card games and LEGO sets.

Collecting Prime Day stamps

You can get a $10 credit by collecting four Prime Day stamps, SFGATE revealed.

To get a stamp, you must complete these four tasks: make a Prime-eligible purchase, stream a show on Prime Video, listen to a song using Prime Music, and borrow an eBook on Prime Reading.

SFGATE reported that to participate in the promotion, you have to go to Amazon's Prime Stampcard page and click 'Activate your Stampcard.

After you collect all four stamps, you'll apparently see an Amazon credit appear in your account within 24 hours.

Prime Day 'credits'

Amazon is promoting its day of savings by offering credits to Prime users.

By doing an assortment of Amazon-centered tasks, you can get free money to spend on already heavily discounted items.

Amazon's recent massive deal

Amazon recently struck a deal with Grubhub that will give Prime members in the United States free membership to the food delivery service for a year.

What's more, US Prime subscribers will also be able to get free delivery on certain orders, according to a statement by Just Eat Takeaway.com, the Dutch company that owns Grubhub.

"In addition to $0 delivery on eligible orders, Grubhub+ members get access to member-only perks and rewards," the company added.

Jeff Bezos' net worth revealed

As it stands in 2021, Jeff is currently the world's richest man.

He is currently ranked number 1 on Forbes' list of the world's wealthiest people.

Jeff has a massive wealth of $193billion (£140billion).

His net worth took a brief hit in 2019 when he finalized his divorce from MacKenzie Scott, who helped him start Amazon.

As part of the settlement, Jeff keeps voting control over his entire stake even though his former ex-wife retains ownership of 25 percent of those shares.

The evolution of Amazon

As Amazon has evolved, it has expanded to offer a seemingly limitless range of products such as video games, software, electronics, clothing, toys, and food.

The site's entertainment streaming service also produces its own movies and TV shows, and Amazon Music provides access to millions of songs.

Jeff added "Prime" to the name in 2005 when he started the site's membership scheme.

The beginning of Amazon

Amazon.com Inc. was founded in July 1994 by Jeff as an online bookstore and has since ballooned into the world's largest e-commerce company.

At first he set up business in the garage of his rented home.

Jeff selected the name by looking through a dictionary and he settled on "Amazon" because it was a place that was "exotic and different", just as he had envisioned his Internet enterprise.

Owner of Amazon

Amazon is owned by Jeff Bezos, although in early 2021 he announced that he would be stepping down as CEO of the company.

Along with Jeff, the top individual insider shareholders of the company are Andrew Jassy, and Jeffrey Blackburn.

The top institutional shareholders are Advisor Group Inc., Vanguard Group Inc., and BlackRock Inc.

Jeff is the company's biggest shareholder, with 55.5 million shares.

Save on the Cosori air fryer

Keen chefs can get their hands on a Cosori air fryer to create all your favorite fried foods with just a slither of oil.

There are nine one-touch cooking functions and a five-quart basket can feed around four hungry people.

On Amazon, the product is currently 17 percent off.

Kindle Kids savings

Shoppers can also save $60 on Kindle Kids - the ebook designed for children.

Buyers get a free year of Amazon Kids+ access, which offers up thousands of titles and you can select from four different Kindle covers.

Summer savings

For fun on the water, this towable tube can hold up to three riders for only $279.

Formerly priced at $360, the safety straps ensure maximum fun as you cruise atop your favorite lake or ocean.

More Prime Day tech deals

The Amazon Halo band counts your steps, tracks your sleep and monitors your heart rate for just $45 - down from $100.