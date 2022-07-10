ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, TX

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office mourning loss of beloved deputy hit, killed while mowing his lawn

12newsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeputy James Lee leaves behind his...

www.12newsnow.com

KFDM-TV

Port Arthur woman arrested for murder in shooting of 71-year-old man

PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur police detectives arrested 24-year-old Lace Skyler Christian Wednesday afternoon for the murder of 71-year-old Russell Vernon Reado. On May 10, 2022, Port Arthur police responded to a call at about 5 p.m. reporting a shooting at a home in the 1600 block of Maple Avenue. Police found the victim, Reado, dead of a gunshot wound.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kjas.com

Bridge City Police investigating fatal motorcycle accident on FM 1442

The Bridge City Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that occurred Sunday evening at the intersection of FM 1442 and National Drive that left a Groves man dead. According to a press release from BCPD, 30-year-old Spencer Raygon Allen was driving a 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle on FM 1442 at around 7 p.m. Sunday evening when the driver of a 2018 Dodge Charger, Gregorio Carrera, failed to yield the right of way and entered the path of Allen.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
KFDM-TV

Teen pleads guilty to murdering man in west Beaumont shooting

BEAUMONT — A teenager admits he murdered a Beaumont businessman who was only trying to protect his property and died in the process. Bryce Bell, 18, pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder. He faces up to 30 years in prison when Judge John Stevens sentences him in August. He could have received up to life in prison without the plea.
BEAUMONT, TX
informnny.com

Lawsuit alleges Texas police officer paralyzed man in jail

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — A man filed a lawsuit Thursday accusing a Texas police officer of using excessive force while restraining him in jail and inflicting injuries that left him paralyzed from the chest down. The lawsuit on behalf of Christopher Shaw seeks unspecified damages from Beaumont police Officer...
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Groves man identified as victim in fatal Bridge City motorcycle crash

BRIDGE CITY — A motorcyclist from Groves died due to injuries suffered following a two-vehicle crash in Bridge City. Authorities identified the victim as Spencer Raygon Allen, 30. Bridge City police responded to the crash at 7:10 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of FM 1442 and National Drive. According...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
KFDM-TV

Woman shot at Avery Trace Apartments

PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police are investigating a shooting at Avery Trace Apartments. Police responded to a shots fired call shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday. They found a woman with a gunshot wound to her ankle in a breezeway at the complex. Officers recovered shell casings and the...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
westcentralsbest.com

Lake Charles Woman Arrested for Theft From Sulphur Employer

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a report of theft from a business in Sulphur made on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The complainant advised deputies one of the employees, Ashley E. Bourgeois, 35, Lake Charles, had been using a company credit card for her personal use. The initial investigation revealed Bourgeois stole over $9,000 since December 2021.
SULPHUR, LA
KFDM-TV

Security guard shot multiple times at game room in Galveston County

On July 10, 2022 at approximately 3:25 AM, the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office was requested by Hitchcock Police Department to investigate an Aggravated Robbery of a game room in the 6000 block of North Martin Luther King Ave in Hitchcock, Texas. During the investigation the Sheriff’s Office learned that...
Lake Charles American Press

7/12: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Keith Jason Manuel, 61, 379 Robert Clark Road, Starks — drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, second offense; aggravated flight from an officer; tail lamps. Bond: $81,00.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

