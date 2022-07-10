Jefferson County Sheriff's Office mourning loss of beloved deputy hit, killed while mowing his lawn

FANNETT, Texas — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of a deputy who they said was one of the finest to ever come through the office. Deputy James Lee was off duty when he was hit and killed by a speeding car while mowing his lawn Saturday night. Deputy Lee was 71 when he died.
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur police detectives arrested 24-year-old Lace Skyler Christian Wednesday afternoon for the murder of 71-year-old Russell Vernon Reado. On May 10, 2022, Port Arthur police responded to a call at about 5 p.m. reporting a shooting at a home in the 1600 block of Maple Avenue. Police found the victim, Reado, dead of a gunshot wound.
The Bridge City Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that occurred Sunday evening at the intersection of FM 1442 and National Drive that left a Groves man dead. According to a press release from BCPD, 30-year-old Spencer Raygon Allen was driving a 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle on FM 1442 at around 7 p.m. Sunday evening when the driver of a 2018 Dodge Charger, Gregorio Carrera, failed to yield the right of way and entered the path of Allen.
PORT ARTHUR — A Port Arthur family held a balloon release in memory of a man killed in an officer involved shooting. The mother of Trevon Hull is seeking answers following his death. This is a story we've been following since last week. The Texas Rangers are investigating the...
NEDERLAND, Texas — A Mid-County woman who says her truck was stolen while she slept is now left picking up the pieces. After visiting with her mom one night, Joelli Falgout expected to go to sleep and to return home in her truck the next day. The following morning,...
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont man charged in the 2021 death of his girlfriend's baby had his bond reduced Wednesday. Bryce Lawrence Ceaser, 24, was indicted on March 2, 2022, on charges of injury to a child, a first-degree felony. Ceaser was being held at the Jefferson County Jail...
BEAUMONT — A teenager admits he murdered a Beaumont businessman who was only trying to protect his property and died in the process. Bryce Bell, 18, pleaded guilty Tuesday to murder. He faces up to 30 years in prison when Judge John Stevens sentences him in August. He could have received up to life in prison without the plea.
BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — A man filed a lawsuit Thursday accusing a Texas police officer of using excessive force while restraining him in jail and inflicting injuries that left him paralyzed from the chest down. The lawsuit on behalf of Christopher Shaw seeks unspecified damages from Beaumont police Officer...
BRIDGE CITY, Texas — Bridge City Police have identified a motorcyclist who died after Sunday night motorcycle accident. On July 10, 2022 around 7:10 p.m., Bridge City Police were called to an accident at the intersection of FM 1442 and National Drive, according to a news release from the Bridge City Police Department.
PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police are investigating a shooting at Avery Trace Apartments. Police responded to a shots fired call shortly before 7 p.m. Tuesday. They found a woman with a gunshot wound to her ankle in a breezeway at the complex. Officers recovered shell casings and the...
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a report of theft from a business in Sulphur made on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. The complainant advised deputies one of the employees, Ashley E. Bourgeois, 35, Lake Charles, had been using a company credit card for her personal use. The initial investigation revealed Bourgeois stole over $9,000 since December 2021.
HOUSTON - A Houston man is accused of using a drone to drop contraband on the property of a federal jail in Beaumont back in May. According to FBI Houston, Davien Phillip Turner was arrested without incident on Tuesday. "This case is a milestone for FBI Beaumont. It is the...
On July 10, 2022 at approximately 3:25 AM, the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office was requested by Hitchcock Police Department to investigate an Aggravated Robbery of a game room in the 6000 block of North Martin Luther King Ave in Hitchcock, Texas. During the investigation the Sheriff’s Office learned that...
LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Family and friends packed the Fellowship Community Church in Kemah on Sunday, mourning the loss of Julia Dykina, who investigators say was killed by her ex-husband in a murder-suicide earlier this week. Though the family says the two were divorced, they shared a home in...
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Keith Jason Manuel, 61, 379 Robert Clark Road, Starks — drug possession; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, second offense; aggravated flight from an officer; tail lamps. Bond: $81,00.
