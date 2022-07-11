Police: Fender bender leads to shooting, fiery crash in Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are investigating after a fender bender and shooting led to a fiery crash Sunday afternoon.

It happened around 2 p.m. when police say the driver of a GMC Jimmy rear-ended a Honda CRV on the 600 block of East Tioga Street.

After the crash, officials say the driver of the GMC fled the scene.

That's when a chase ensued between the GMC, the Honda CRV, and a red vehicle, according to investigators.

Police say four shots were fired at the GMC. Two of the bullets struck the 31-year-old male driver in the head.

The driver was able to get away, but the vehicle later crashed and went up in flames near East Butler Street in the city's Port Richmond section.

The 31-year-old driver was hospitalized and later released.

Police say it's still unclear who fired the gunshots. No charges have been filed at this time.

The driver and passenger of the Honda CRV were questioned and released by police. Police say the Honda CRV driver did have a loaded gun and a permit to carry, but it appears it had not been fired.

There were also three children inside the Honda CRV at the time of the incident but they were not injured.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.