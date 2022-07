Mystery flavored snacks have been popping up left and right. While it's hard to pin down the exact origin of surprising treat-eaters with a flavor they will not be able to identify until it is already in their mouth, there's no denying that this trend has the potential to reel in curious fans. Oreo's mystery flavor was released in 2021 and had fans scratching their heads while still purchasing the cookie whose flavor they knew next to nothing about until it was announced later that year (for the record, it was churro).

