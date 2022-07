FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two men are under arrest after authorities say an argument got out of hand and led to a pellet rifle being fired multiple times. Police say they were sent to an apartment in the 900 block of 42nd St. S. in Fargo for a disturbance around 4:20 a.m. on Thursday, July 14.

