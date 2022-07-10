ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Man drowns in pool at NE Harris County park, HCSO says

Click2Houston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man has been pronounced dead after authorities say he drowned at a park in...

www.click2houston.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
County
Harris County, TX
City
Magnolia, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Accidents
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
thekatynews.com

We Are Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individual

Law Enforcement Agency and Case Number: Harris County Sheriff’s Office 2203-04732. NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/93084. CASE DETAILS: Unknown skeletal remains found in a wooded area. PHOTOS: None available. If you recognize or believe you may be able to help identify the deceased, contact the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Cpr#Medics#Accident#Ne Harris County#Hcso
fox26houston.com

Houston mother arrested after children left alone in unlocked car

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A Houston woman was arrested after she left her children alone in an unlocked car at night. Deputies responded to a call about two young children left in a car outside the H-E-B at 12680 W. Lake Houston Parkway in northeast Houston. When they arrived, they found the car unlocked and running with the children secured in their car seats.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Suspect wanted after Fourth of July shooting in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for a man accused of shooting a 24-year-old back on July 4. According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting took place in the 900 block of West Little York Road around 8:55 p.m. Police said surveillance video shows the person responsible for pulling...
HOUSTON, TX
kurv.com

Harris County Deputies Fatally Shoot Wanted Felon

Two Harris County deputies are on administrative duty following the fatal shooting of a wanted felon on Wednesday. Deputies were searching for the 45-year-old suspect at about 1:15 p.m. at a motel on Kuykendahl Road near FM 1960. When they encountered the suspect, he reportedly raised a pistol. Two task force deputies fired shots and hit him twice. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MySanAntonio

No charges for Houston cop who drove onto sidewalk killing Sunnyside man

A recent review of court records shows a speeding Houston cop who crashed into and killed a Sunnyside man walking home from the barber will not face criminal charges. A Harris County grand jury declined to indict Orlando Hernandez, 25, for criminally negligent homicide, a decision made June 28, according to court records. Family members of Michael Wayne Jackson, the 62-year-old who was killed near the intersection of Reed Road and Scott Street, were not aware of the grand jury's decision to no bill the embattled officer until Chron reached out to them Tuesday, nearly two weeks after the decision had been made.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy