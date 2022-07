Police looking for long-missing University of Massachusetts-Amherst student Maura Murray searched in two towns in New Hampshire Wednesday, authorities said. Murray went missing Feb. 9, 2004, after the 21-year-old's car crashed on Route 112 in Haverhill, New Hampshire, a road that leads to the White Mountain National Forest. After the crash, a couple who lived nearby called police. A school bus driver who also lived nearby asked her if she wanted him to call police. She said no because she had already called AAA, but he called anyway.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO