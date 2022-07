On July 13, 2022, a seventeen-year-old juvenile was arrested at his home in Laplace for a Second-Degree Murder warrant. On March 25, 2022, Kenner Police investigated the homicide of Terrall McGee, 26, Kenner, who was shot and killed in the 700 block of Vouray Drive, Kenner. During the course of the investigation, the arrested seventeen-year-old juvenile became a person of interest in the homicide. The arrested juvenile was a target of a shooting in early March, as he sat in his vehicle at the intersection of Village Road and West Esplanade. He was uncooperative in that investigation and no arrest was made.

LAPLACE, LA ・ 21 HOURS AGO