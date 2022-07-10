ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson neighbor says ambulance never came for mother

By Marie Mennefield
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – One Jackson neighbor said after he was notified of his elderly mother’s medical condition on Friday, he contacted AMR Emergency Services, but claims help didn’t arrive.

Charles Aldridge said after making the initial call for his sickly mother, he said the family waited over 45 minutes. He said he called dispatch again, but declares he didn’t receive any conclusive answers. Then, he drove his mother to the hospital in his personal vehicle.

“You have a 70-year-old lady who’s very ill and I don’t have any idea what to do. So, I called them again and got the same thing. They said that all the ambulances were at the hospital. Well, on the way, we see one sitting at one spot and we also passed him. So, you know, I just wanted to know what the problem is, the issue about the ambulance not showing up. Then, their post comes out, you know, to help people so you can get them out there. We need to find out what the problem is,” said Aldridge.

We reached out to AMR about the accusation and officials said they’re researching the incident.

Comments / 9

One Race- HUMAN
3d ago

They need more people. He may have seen that ambulance somewhere else, but none of us know the situation well enough to judge. Sure, maybe they were lazy. Maybe the driver just came inn working 20 hrs straight because they can't find people. Maybe the ambulance was broke down. MAYBE where they were going was a high crime area and they know EMTs have been attacked by addicts thinking they have drugs so they wont go without police escort. Sad it happened and I understand his frustration, but people who serve like they do are STILL human and other circumstances happen.

Reply
3
Desquan Moore
3d ago

the ambulance treat at my mother that way one day she got we called her and they came at 2:00 that morning we called her at 9:00 something that evening and they came at 2:00 that morning now there's the latest time I just had to call for they came an hour or two later I'll call about 8:00 and then come to about 12 or 11:00 and when I was calling back and forth and I was wondering what happened

Reply
2
 

