Four more Yankees named to MLB All-Star game

By Dan Martin
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

BOSTON — Nestor Cortes was barely more than a month into his latest major league stint with the Yankees by the time the All-Star Game happened last season, happy to be on the roster.

Jose Trevino was on a minor league rehab assignment with Texas and not hitting at all.

And Clay Holmes was still a struggling relief pitcher on a bad Pirates team.

Now, they’re all All-Stars with the Yankees, joining Gerrit Cole — also named to the team on Sunday — and starters Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton and will be at Dodger Stadium on July 19.

And while Cole, Judge and Stanton are what make the Yankees, the Yankees — big stars, big contracts and big expectations — the reason they have the best record in the sport more than halfway through the season is due to the depth and talent on the rest of the roster.

“There are still a lot of goals that need to be checked off,” Trevino said after the announcement of the pitchers and reserves was made. “This is a good one to have. We’re just gonna keep going.”

Jose Trevino
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

The trajectories of the three first-time All-Stars from The Bronx are all unique, from Cortes being a 36th-round pick, to Trevino unable to find success with the Rangers to Holmes going from underwhelming right-hander with the Pirates to a dominant closer with the Yankees.

Cortes might be the unlikeliest story of all, with the left-hander bouncing from the Yankees — who drafted him in 2013 — to the Orioles and Mariners and back to the Yankees as a minor league free agent prior to last season, when he emerged as a reliable lefty.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P1RSn_0gb0t2Sl00 Yankees’ Jose Trevino couldn’t believe he’s a first-time MLB All-Star: ‘You’re serious?’

“Everybody knows my story,” Cortes said. “All the struggles I’ve had coming through the system, not being ranked as a prospect, to now being a big-leaguer. I stayed focused and didn’t let any negative views determine my future. I kept my head down and we’re here today.”

“I told him, ‘The legend of Nestor Cortes rolls on to Hollywood now,’ ” Aaron Boone said.

Cole added: “The story just keeps getting better. I’d say it’s like the cherry on top of the sundae, but he’s still adding ice cream to it. … It’s pretty inspiring.”

Boone and Cortes noted they had a conversation at Cortes’ locker this spring in Tampa, when Boone told him he was going to the All-Star Game.

“He came in asking questions like, ‘Am I on the team?’ ” Boone said of the spring chat. “And I just wanted to tell him, ‘You’re on the team and you’re going to L.A. That’s what I think.’ ”

Nestor Cortes
Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Cortes said he was skeptical at the time.

“I wanted to believe it when he said it, but I didn’t know it was gonna be real,” Cortes said. “I’m happy he was able to have confidence in me to be part of the staff and up here [in the majors] since the beginning [of the season].”

Asked when he considered the possibility of actually making the All-Star team, Cortes said, “Probably never.”

Gerrit Cole
AP

Trevino also came out of almost nowhere.

The Yankees acquired him after trading Gary Sanchez to Minnesota during the spring and he was seen as someone who could split time with Kyle Higashioka behind the plate.

But his pitch-framing and ability and an unexpected amount of production offensively forced the Yankees to play him more.

“He’s been awesome,’’ Boone said. “He’s totally worthy of this. From a standpoint of impacting whether we win or lose, he’s had as big a hand in all this as anyone. … He’s been more than we could have ever hoped for.”

So has Holmes, who has used his sinker so effectively that after becoming nearly unhittable a year ago to even better this season.

“At times it felt pretty far away,’’ Holmes said. “I just tried to get a little better. This makes it all worth it.”

