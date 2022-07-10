Annual White Hot Summer Nights event raises money for cancer research

MADERA, Calif. ( KSEE ) – Locals gathered in Madera on Saturday evening for a night of fun and to support a good cause.

The annual White Hot Summer Nights fundraiser was held at the Evanelle Vineyard in Madera, and our very own KSEE24 Morning Anchor Caroline Collins emceed the event.

Organizers say when they started the event about five years ago, their initial goal was to raise $500,000 for cancer research. On Saturday, they surpassed that goal, raising two million dollars.

“We want to do this group that can maybe raise some money for the hospital and my passion is cancer, my mom passed away from cancer years ago and I said I’ll do it if we can make our focus for the first five years the cancer center and she said go for it,” explained Mark Astone with the President’s Club.



