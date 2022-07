A woman from Monroe is in the hospital after her vehicle was thrown into the canal during a crash. On July 8, a GMC pickup driven by Joseph Stringham, age 40 from Hurricane, was traveling West on 3000 South and failed to stop at the stop sign as he approached SR-118 just North of Austin. A Jeep Commander driven by Jill Smith, age 47 from Monroe, was traveling North on SR-118 and struck Stringham after he failed to stop.

