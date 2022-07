Several future health professionals from Marion County schools took to the stage of an international competition—and came home with several accolades to show for it. Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA), an organization to foster the study of health sciences for students, hosted its International Leadership Conference in Nashville, Tennessee. Students from Belleview, Vanguard and West Port High Schools placed in the top three for a variety of health-related competitions.

