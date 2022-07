There’s just enough new blood in this year’s Emmy categories to make many of the contests interesting. But when the nominations were read Tuesday morning, it was clear one thing hadn’t changed: the near-invisibility of broadcast network TV in the comedy and drama fields. (They’re hardly even trying in the limited series/movie arena, so that’s more understandable.) Thankfully, ABC’s Abbott Elementary came along to show it can be done.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO