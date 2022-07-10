ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Armed man on rooftop killed by police in California

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zGRAH_0gb0pdz700

LONG BEACH, Calif. — A potential rooftop gunman was shot and killed Saturday morning by officers with the Long Beach Police Department in California.

Officers responded just after 11 a.m. PDT to a 911 call about a dispute in a vehicle, which investigators later determined was a kidnapping, assault and attempted carjacking that left an unidentified victim hospitalized, the Long Beach Post reported.

Upon arrival, officers located a man in his 30s to 40s armed with a handgun atop an East 17th Street apartment building, according to the newspaper.

Despite multiple attempts by officers to de-escalate the situation – including the use of “less-lethal foam projectiles” – the man ultimately pointed his weapon at officers, prompting them to fatally fire upon him with their handguns and an AR-15 patrol rifle, police stated in a news release.

The Long Beach shooting comes six days after Robert “Bobby” Crimo III was accused of killing seven and wounding dozens of others after opening fire on the Highland Park Fourth of July parade from a nearby rooftop in the Chicago suburb.

Paramedics from the Long Beach Fire Department pronounced the gun-wielding man, who has not been identified publicly, dead at the scene, KTLA-TV reported.

“Further investigation revealed the man kidnapped, physically assaulted, and attempted to carjack a victim prior to officers arriving on scene. The (kidnapping) victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries to the upper body and was transported to a local hospital. No officers or additional community members were injured during the incident,” the news release stated.

A maintenance worker at the scene told the Post that he encountered the suspect as he approached the building. The witness, who asked not to be identified because the shooting rattled him, said the man climbed a ladder, which he kicked to the ground after reaching the roof.

According to KTLA, it remained unclear Sunday how many Long Beach officers fired on the man or how many times he may have been struck.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 19

I DID THAT !!!
3d ago

The woke will know him as a "Good Kid...A Choir Boy'

Reply(1)
15
Valkyrie Phoenix
3d ago

an yet newsoms so called gun laws didn't prevent this at all... way to go governor..

Reply(1)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
newsantaana.com

The SAPD arrested a man allegedly involved in a random assault at a Northgate Market

Angel Garcia, 24, was arrested by the SAPD on Saturday and is facing charges of assaulting a shopper at the Northgate Market located at 700 S. Harbor Blvd. The assault occurred on May 29. In that incident Garcia allegedly pushed the victim, who then fell back and hit his head on the ground. The attack resulted in substantial head trauma to the victim, who was hospitalized.
SANTA ANA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Rooftop#Parade#Violent Crime#The Long Beach Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Newsweek

Crime Wave Pushes 7-Eleven to Encourage Early Closures at California Stores

Following a rash of shootings and robberies, 7-Eleven is advising several California locations to alter their operating hours. Law enforcement across the Los Angeles area and beyond is currently engaged in a manhunt, according to the Times of San Diego, searching for a suspect in numerous shootings and robberies at 7-Eleven stores. Businesses in Brea, La Habra, Santa Ana, Riverside, Ontario and Upland were targeted on Monday, resulting in two deaths and three injuries.
BREA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed at South Los Angeles Party Identified

County authorities Wednesday identified a 24 year-old man who was fatally wounded while attending a house party in South Los Angeles. Detectives say they believe the shooting in the 2000 block of West 78th Street on Sunday was gang-related, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Cordell Knight was shot at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KABC

7-Eleven stores here under seige: UPDATE

Parent Company Asking Some Stores To Close For Second Night. (Los Angeles, CA) — After a series of deadly robberies, many 7-Eleven stores in Southern California will be closed for a second straight night. Early on Monday morning, two people were killed and several more were injured after a robber shot up multiple 7-Eleven locations in three different counties. The 7-Eleven parent company says they continue to be worried for “franchisee, associate and customer safety.” The suspect is still on the loose.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Altercation in Lancaster leaves one man shot to death, another wounded

An altercation in Lancaster Tuesday left a 54-year-old man shot to death and a 76-year-old man with blunt force wounds to his body. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department units were called at about 12:20 P.M. to a residence in the 1100 block of West Avenue J-8 on reports of a person suffering from a gunshot wound and found one man down with a gunshot to his torso and the other man wounded at the scene, according to the department’s Michael Chen.
LANCASTER, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
107K+
Followers
116K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy