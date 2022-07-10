ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC13 Houston

Man shot and killed in car with 2-year-old present in southwest Houston, police say

By Daniela Hurtado
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1quxfr_0gb0pc6O00

A man was shot and killed in a car in southwest Houston on Sunday afternoon, police said.

At about 1 p.m., Houston police responded to a shooting at 5907 W. Airport.

Upon arrival, investigators found a man, believed to be in his 20s, dead with gunshot wounds inside his car.

Homicide investigators confirm the victim was inside the car with likely two other adults and a 2-year-old who were not at the scene upon officer arrival.

Police said the victim got into an argument that led to a shootout near a 24/7 convenience store. When the victim was struck, he drove down to the area where his car was found, lost consciousness, and crashed into a fence.

Investigators said the bullets passed the 2-year-old child sitting in the car seat.

The Houston Police Department said they are searching for the suspect(s) and the people in the car with the victim that left the scene.

HPD described one out of possibly two suspects to be a Black man in his 20s with twisty short dreads.

For updates on this story, follow Daniela Hurtado on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 48

Christian
3d ago

Wherever you go there is going to be something. You can hide from the bad things that are happening. Other people are moving here and things are getting Worse. But this is Everywhere.

Reply(1)
17
E Jordan
3d ago

The angel of death has a condo in midtown. 🤦🏾‍♂️ When you leave the house tell your love ones today might be that day!!! ☠️☠️☠️

Reply(1)
18
ZOMBIEDAWG
3d ago

A lot of these people take their kids with them while doing their dirty deeds thinking no one will shoot with kids in the car.

Reply(4)
15
Related
Click2Houston.com

Suspect wanted after Fourth of July shooting in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Authorities are searching for a man accused of shooting a 24-year-old back on July 4. According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting took place in the 900 block of West Little York Road around 8:55 p.m. Police said surveillance video shows the person responsible for pulling...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwest Houston#Police#Shooting#Instagram#Violent Crime#Hpd
fox26houston.com

Homeless man shot during attempted carjacking in NW Harris County

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot during an attempted carjacking in northwest Harris County. It happened around 4 a.m. Thursday on FM1960 and Kuykendahl, according to Harris County Sheriff's Office. Investigators say the victim, who is said to be homeless, was sleeping...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
ABC13 Houston

Deputies investigating shooting death of man in north Harris County, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are working on learning more about the shooting that left a man dead Wednesday afternoon in north Harris County. At about 2:18 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting at the Park at Cumberland Apartments in the 500 block of Cypress Station. At the scene, deputies found a man dead inside his apartment but he didn't have any identification on him.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston, we have a problem: unarmed man killed by police

Local community leaders and activists Deric Muhammad, Dr. Abdul Muhammad and Attorney Sadiyah Evangelista Karriem were on hand at a press conference bringing attention to the latest police shooting of an unarmed Black man. The victim, Roderick Brooks (47-yrs-old), was said to have shoplifted a bar of soap from a...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

No charges for Houston cop who drove onto sidewalk killing Sunnyside man

A recent review of court records shows a speeding Houston cop who crashed into and killed a Sunnyside man walking home from the barber will not face criminal charges. A Harris County grand jury declined to indict Orlando Hernandez, 25, for criminally negligent homicide, a decision made June 28, according to court records. Family members of Michael Wayne Jackson, the 62-year-old who was killed near the intersection of Reed Road and Scott Street, were not aware of the grand jury's decision to no bill the embattled officer until Chron reached out to them Tuesday, nearly two weeks after the decision had been made.
HOUSTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Human remains found in BBQ grill at Houston home, police say

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police in Texas are investigating a grisly scene in Houston after human remains were found in a barbecue on Tuesday. Houston police were called to a residence in southeastern part of the city after a repairman who was doing work at the home said he found the remains in a brick backyard grill. The repairman then left the home.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
138K+
Followers
14K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy