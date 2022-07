90% of all seafood consumed in U.S. markets is imported, half of which is farmed through aquaculture, the process of raising and harvesting aquatic commercial products. The Puget Sound is home to four such facilities that farm steelhead trout in underwater pens which environmentalists claim endanger native species. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), in an analysis of those aquaculture facilities, claims they are not likely to be the single cause of the extinction of Chinook salmon.

PACIFIC, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO