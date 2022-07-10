ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

"ROC SweatFest" returns to Rochester to raise money for a good cause

WHEC TV-10
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - A festival that drives a healthy lifestyle and gives back to the community returns to Rochester next weekend. “Roc SweatFest" is in a way, exactly what it sounds...

WUHF

Drag Me To Brunch: Pride Edition

In celebration of Rochester's Pride Week, drag artist Aggy Dune joined Good Day Rochester to discuss the upcoming "Drag Me to Brunch" event at Hyatt Regency Rochester, which is set to be the biggest one yet!. For ticket information, click here.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester loses local LGBTQ+ pioneer and historian Evelyn Bailey

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - It's a sad day in Rochester as many are mourning the loss of a local LGBTQ+ pioneer, and historian. Evelyn Bailey passed away Wednesday morning leaving behind a legacy of change for the community. News10NBC talked to people who worked alongside Bailey who meant so much...
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Wendi and Valerie Loyet, owners of Crisp Rochester

When Wendi and Valerie Loyet moved to Rochester from Texas four years ago, opening a restaurant was not top of mind. But now, the married couple is keeping busy with Crisp Rochester in the South Wedge. The comfort food on the menu pays homage to Texas and to Valerie's hometown, St. Louis. Beside the food, the Loyet's are making a name for themselves with events and partnerships across the community. But, as they will share this hour, it all hasn't been easy. The couple received a hate-filled homophobic letter last month. They posted it on social media, and in response, they were flooded with letters of comfort and support.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Giraffe calf receiving veterinary care

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Seneca Park Zoo announced on Wednesday that the Masai giraffe calf born earlier this week is a male and is receiving veterinary care for a leg tendon issue and umbilical hernia. With the assistance of animal care staff, Zoo...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

50TH Annual Roc Pride Picnic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Genesee Valley Park was filled with colors of the rainbow as hundreds gathered for Rochester’s 50th annual Pride Picnic. People at the event tell News10NBC's Stephanie Duprey that festivals and parades are fun to be at, but there's a meaning behind them. For the events...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester launches new Health and Wellness initiative

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two years out from the pandemic, many industries are struggling to meet the rising demands for their services. For Rochester residents seeking mental health and other wellness resources, this scarcity has been especially difficult. To help combat that, the City of Rochester has launched a Total Health and Wellness Initiative. The […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Herbie J Pilato

My "Hike for Hope" Memories in Rochester, New York

Years ago, circa 1971, my hometown of Rochester, New York hosted many walking charity events, such as the environmentally-geared Walk for Water, and the "Hike for HOPE," which benefited the legendary medical ocean-cruiser called HOPE (which was essentially a floating hospital on the water). That particular year broke the record for the largest charitable gathering event of its kind (which the photo above also happens to show the participants walking by Aquinas Institute, which just so happens to be my high-school alma mater.
ROCHESTER, NY
wdkx.com

Free, Free, Free! Movies With A Downtown View

Looking for something to do and to keep the entire family entertained for FREE?!. Movies With A Downtown View is a good place to start because it’s free and if you get there early Foodlink will provide snacks to the first 200 hundred people!. This Friday July 15th the...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Who abandoned this dog?

CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. (WHEC) — Who abandoned this dog? Officials with the Ontario County Humane Society say this brown boxer mix was found tied to a tree on spring street in the village of Clifton Springs late Monday night. A woman saw the dog and flagged down a driver...
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY
WHEC TV-10

Positive Steps holds sessions on black community needs for trauma care and mental health

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Local groups are creating events, focusing on community needs. July is National Minority Mental Health Awareness month. Positive Steps held a BIPOC mental health session at Church of Love Faith Center Wednesday morning. Organizers say sessions like this are important. Especially since the mass shooting at a Tops Market in Buffalo. These sessions are for community needs related to trauma and mental health in the black community. Event organizers say mental health disparities and inequities are a daily reality for families of color who may struggle to navigate the mental health system.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Rochester sets midyear homicide mark

As many celebrated the nation’s independence, gun violence again flared across the nation and struck Rochester–where 11 people were shot, three fatally, since July 1. “I am deeply saddened but not surprised that the wave of unusually high levels of violence that swept the nation this weekend also swept through Rochester,” Mayor Malik Evans said in a July 5 statement.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

New healthcare facility breaks ground in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WHEC) - They have broken ground on the new Healthy Living Campus in Batavia. The partnership between GLOW YMCA and Rochester Regional Health will bring a 78 thousand square foot facility to Western New York. The cost is $34 million, and will feature programs related to health, wellness,...
BATAVIA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Second baby giraffe born at Seneca Park Zoo

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Seneca Park Zoo announced Tuesday that Kipenzi, one of Seneca Park Zoo’s female Masai giraffes, gave birth to her first calf. This is the second Masai giraffe born at Seneca Park Zoo this year. Iggy, the Zoo’s other female giraffe gave birth to a male calf, Olmsted, on April 29, 2022.
MONROE COUNTY, NY

