An uncommon incident occurred at a WWE live event this past weekend between Natalya and new “SmackDown” Women’s Champion, Liv Morgan. Natalya took on Morgan and Ronda Rousey in Sacramento, CA in a match that ended when Morgan hit her springboard flatliner finisher on Natalya. Morgan covered Natalya for the pinfall victory, but after the count was administered, Natalya got right back up, exchanging a few words and pointing her finger at Morgan before rolling out and walking away, despite the fact that she had supposedly just participated in a competitive wrestling match.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO