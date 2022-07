SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains major spoilers for Thor: Love And Thunder. If you have not yet seen the film, continue at your own risk!. Taika Waititi’s Thor: Love And Thunder features what can be called a bittersweet ending. Chris Hemsworth’s Thor defeats his latest antagonist, and his life moves forward in a positive way as he takes responsibility for the care of Gorr’s daughter, but the hero also has to say goodbye to the woman that he loves. While the post-credits scene in the blockbuster reveals that she has gone to Valhalla, Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster has died… though she didn’t pass on without whispering some parting words to the God of Thunder.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO